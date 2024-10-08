sb.scorecardresearch
Published 23:36 IST, October 8th 2024

Captain Harry Kane trains alone after joining England with suspected leg injury

Captain Harry Kane trained alone on Tuesday after joining England with an apparent leg injury for Nations League games against Greece and Finland. England said the striker was “working indoors on an individualized program” at St. George’s Park.

Harry Kane
Harry Kane reacts after the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Aston Villa and Bayern Munich, at Villa Park in Birmingham, England | Image: Mike Egerton/PA via AP
