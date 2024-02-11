Carlo Ancelotti asserts Real Madrid's superiority amid Kylian Mbappe speculation

Kylian Mbappe gestures during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Brest at the Parc des Princes | Image: AP

Real Madrid dominated their contest against Girona, winning 4-0 on Saturday. Vinicius Junior scored in the sixth minute, followed by goals from Jude Bellingham in the 35th and 54th minutes, and Rodrygo in the 61st. Real Madrid's superb performance demonstrated their prowess and solidified their lead in the rankings. Real Madrid is arguably one of the best teams in the world, and there have been recent rumors that state that one of the world’s best forwards, Kylian Mbappe, is likely to sign for them this summer. However, a response from Carlo Ancelotti regarding the topic might shock you.

Carlo Ancelotti on Kylian Mbappe’s transfer rumours

When asked about Kylian Mbappe's prospective arrival at the Santiago Bernabeu during the forthcoming summer transfer window, Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti responded firmly. The Paris Saint-Germain superstar's current deal expires in the summer, sparking considerable speculation that he may join Los Blancos on a free transfer. When asked about the Frenchman's potential move, Ancelotti responded (via Fabrizio Romano):

"You keep asking me about a player who plays for another team. We already have the best players in the world here. In order: Vini Jr first, Bellingham second, Rodrygo third. Then Kroos, Valverde, Camavinga."

Kylian Mbappe would certainly benefit from a possible transfer to Real Madrid, especially in light of his desire to win the UEFA Champions League. The brilliant attacker has an attractive prospect because the Spanish powerhouses have an excellent record of 14 UEFA Champions League wins, with their most recent victory coming in the 2021/22 season.

Kylian Mbappe vs Brest



The 𝐑𝐄𝐈𝐍𝐂𝐀𝐑𝐍𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍 of R9 🔥 pic.twitter.com/TNX6N0IAbt — 𝐏𝐒𝐆𝐈𝐍𝐓 (@PSGINT_) February 8, 2024

Mbappe hasn't lifted the prized Champions League trophy in his six years at the Parc des Princes, despite winning the Ligue 1 championship five times during that period. Even yet, his contribution to PSG's accomplishments cannot be overlooked; in 289 games in a number of tournaments, he scored 242 goals and provided 105 assists.

The French captain has scored an incredible 30 goals in 29 games across all competitions this season, showcasing his prolific scoring ability and establishing his place among the world's most dangerous strikers.