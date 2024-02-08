Advertisement

The FA Will will have a fourth-round replay between Aston Villa and Chelsea at the Villa Park in Birmingham. After both teams failed to score in their last FA Cup fixture, they will aim to make an impact in the upcoming one. It will be an away game for Chelsea, and the Mauricio Pochettino-led side will aim for a comeback win after they could not succeed in their Premier League outings. Check out the Aston Villa vs Chelsea FA Cup Match live streaming details here.

Aston Villa vs Chelsea Live Streaming, FA Cup Match: All Details you need to know

When will the Aston Villa vs Chelsea FA Cup Match take place?

The Aston Villa vs Chelsea FA Cup Match kicks off on Saturday, February 8th, 2024, at 01:30 AM IST.

Where will the Aston Villa vs Chelsea FA Cup Match take place?

The Aston Villa vs Chelsea FA Cup Match will take place at the Villa Park in Birmingham, England.

How to watch the Aston Villa vs Chelsea FA Cup Match in India?

Fans in India can watch the Live Stream of the Aston Villa vs Chelsea FA Cup Match via SonyLiv. The live telecast of the play will be available on the Sony Sports Network.

How to watch the Aston Villa vs Chelsea FA Cup Match in the US?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast of the Aston Villa vs Chelsea FA Cup Match in the US. However, the live streaming of the match will be done on ESPN+. The updates can be followed on their official social media pages. The Aston Villa vs Chelsea FA Cup Match will start at 03:00 PM ET.

How to watch the Aston Villa vs Chelsea FA Cup Match in the UK?

Fans in the US can watch the Aston Villa vs Chelsea FA Cup Match via ITV 1, STV. The Live Stream of the match will be available via ITVX, STV Player from 08:30 PM GMT.

Aston Villa vs Chelsea FA Cup: Predicted XIs

Aston Villa Predicted Line-up: Emiliano Martinez, Ezri Konsa, Diego Carlos, Clement Lenglet, Alex Moreno, Leon Bailey, Boubacar Kamara, Douglas Luiz, Joh McGinn, Youri Tielemans, Ollie Watkins

Chelsea Predicted Line-up: Djordje Petrovic, Malo Gusto, Axel Disasi, Thiago Silva, Ben Chilwell, Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez, Cole Palmer, Conor Gallagher, Raheem Sterling, Christopher Nkunku