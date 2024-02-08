Updated January 13th, 2024 at 13:25 IST
Chelsea vs Fulham Live Streaming: How to watch Premier League match in India, UK & US?
Chelsea will take on Fulham in a home match at Stamford Bridge in London, England. Get all the Live Streaming & Broadcast details here
- Sports
- 2 min read
On January 13, Chelsea will meet local opponent Fulham in Premier League action. Both English teams suffered defeats in the opening leg of their midweek EFL Cup semifinal. Mauricio Pochetttino's squad slumped to a 1-0 setback away to a second-tier club Middlesbrough. On the other side, Liverpool defeated Fulham 2-1 in an away game. Both teams will aim to rebound and pick a win.
3 things you need to know
- It will be a home match for Chelsea
- Chelsea and Fulham are coming off to losses in the EFL Cup semis
- Fulham are currently in 13th place in the Premier League standings, while Chelsea are in 10th place in the league table
Chelsea vs Fulham Live Streaming: All Details you need to know
When will the Chelsea vs Fulham Premier League Match take place?
The Chelsea vs Fulham Premier League Match will take place on Saturday, January 13th, 2024, at 06:00 PM IST.
Where will the Chelsea vs Fulham Premier League Match take place?
The Chelsea vs Fulham Premier League Match will take place at the Stamford Bridge in London, England.
How to watch the Chelsea vs Fulham Premier League Match in India?
Fans in India can watch the Live Broadcast of the Chelsea vs Fulham Premier League Match via the Star Sports Network (Channels: Star Sports 3 & Star Sports Select 1).
How to watch the Live Streaming of the Chelsea vs Fulham Premier League Match in India?
Fans in India can watch the Live Stream of the Chelsea vs Fulham Premier League Match via JioTV & Hotstar.
How to watch the Chelsea vs Fulham Premier League Match in UK?
Fans in the UK can watch the Chelsea vs Fulham Premier League Match via TNT Sports 1. The live stream of the match will be available via Discovery+.
How to watch the Chelsea vs Fulham Premier League Match in the US?
Fans in the US can watch the Chelsea vs Fulham Premier League Match via NBC USA Network & Universo. The live stream of the match will be available via Fubo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo & Universo NOW.
Published January 13th, 2024 at 13:25 IST
