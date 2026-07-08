Chess Legend Garry Kasparov Tears Apart FIFA After Controversial Refereeing During Argentina vs Egypt Clash: 'Looks Like A Corrupt Joke'

FIFA World Cup 2026: Chess legend Garry Kasparov slammed French referee Francois Letexier for his poor decisions during Argentina's clash against Egypt in the Round of 16 at the FIFA World Cup 2026, on Tuesday, July 7.

Argentina clinched a narrow 3-2 win over Egypt, at the Atlanta Stadium. Soon after the match ended, social media was flooded with comments where fans criticized the match referee for his controversial decisions.

Egypt squandered a two‑goal advantage in heartbreaking fashion. Yasser Ibrahim broke the deadlock in the 15th minute, handing the Pharaohs an early lead. Argentina were awarded a penalty in the 21st minute, but Lionel Messi failed to convert.

Early in the second half, Mostafa Ziko unleashed a thunderous strike, only for VAR to rule it out after Marwan Attia was judged to have committed a soft foul on Lisandro Martínez in the build‑up. The decision drew widespread criticism from fans, who branded it highly controversial.

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Minutes later, Ziko responded with a brilliant counterattack to restore Egypt’s two‑goal cushion. But Argentina staged a dramatic late rally, overturning the deficit to snatch a 3‑2 victory. Cristian Romero, Lionel Messi, and Enzo Fernández were on target for La Albiceleste.

ALSO READ: Egypt Star Mostafa Ziko Accuses FIFA Of Rigging FIFA World Cup 2026 After Defeat To Argentina

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Garry Kasparov Slams Poor Refereeing At World Cup 2026

Taking to his official X handle, 13th World Chess Champion, Garry Kasparov lambasted the referee's decision of ruling out Ziko's goal for a foul which took place 'far away'.

He targeted Argentina and alleged that FIFA is playing favorites with stars.

"Incredible Egyptian goal is disallowed because of a foul far away, then same situation a few minutes later and goal for Argentina not disallowed! No VAR, nothing? FIFA again looks like a corrupt joke, playing favorites for stars," Kasparov wrote on X.

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