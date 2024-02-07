Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 10:00 IST

Congo captain Chancel Mbemba subjected to online racist abuse after Africa Cup game against Morocco

Chancel Mbemba, the captain of the Congo, faced a barrage of racist comments on social media following his team's 1-1 tie with Morocco on Sunday at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Associated Press Television News
Congo
Players of Morocco and Congo argue after the final whistle of the African Cup of Nations Group F soccer match between Morocco and DR Congo, at the Laurent Pokou stadium | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Congo captain Chancel Mbemba was subjected to a torrent of racist abuse on social media after leading his team to a 1-1 draw against Morocco at the Africa Cup of Nations on Sunday.

Mbemba’s Instagram account was targeted by many users who replied to his latest posts with monkey or gorilla emojis, or wrote racist comments.

Advertisement

The 29-year-old Mbemba, who is Black, plays for top-tier French club Marseille.

Mbemba had a heated exchange with Morocco coach Walid Regragui after the match. It led to a melee between players and officials from both teams that continued as they left the field and went down the players’ tunnel.

Advertisement

Regragui sought Mbemba after the game when the player was on his knees giving thanks in a personal moment. Mbemba took Regragui’s hand and clapped him on the back as it appeared he thought it was a friendly exchange. But Regragui kept hold of Mbemba’s hand and carried on talking. The player angrily pulled his hand away and gestured for the video referee before players from both sides jumped in.

Mbemba suggested to journalists after the game in San Pedro that Regragui had insulted him.

Advertisement

“I’m keeping my silence, it’s better. Everybody knows me, I respect everyone … but I never thought I’d hear that word from the coach, that it would come from his mouth,” Mbemba said.

There was no immediate reaction from Regragui.

Advertisement

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 10:00 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

an hour ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

an hour ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

an hour ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

an hour ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

5 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

21 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

21 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Gen Z financial trends

    Business News9 minutes ago

  2. How airlines are responding to Boeing 737 MAX 9 incident

    Business News10 minutes ago

  3. India's Davis Cup heroes to headlines Bengaluru Open 2024

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  4. German union IG Metall agrees to job cuts at Ford's plant

    Business News14 minutes ago

  5. Indian-origin Australian senator, takes oath on the Bhagavad Gita

    Videos16 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement