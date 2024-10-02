sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ US Elections | B'desh Recalls Envoys | Delhi Doctor Killing | Nepal Floods | Middle East Conflict |

Published 23:41 IST, October 2nd 2024

Court allows transfer of soccer great Diego Maradona's remains to public mausoleum

A court has authorized the removal of the remains of soccer legend Diego Maradona from a private cemetery so they can be placed at a public mausoleum that is under construction in Buenos Aires.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Court allows transfer of soccer great Diego Maradona’s remains to public mausoleum
Court allows transfer of soccer great Diego Maradona’s remains to public mausoleum | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

23:41 IST, October 2nd 2024