Updated March 19th, 2024 at 12:27 IST

Cristiano Ronaldo excluded from Portugal squad to face Sweden, decision details unveiled

Reports indicate that Cristiano Ronaldo has been left out of the Portugal squad to play against Sweden, with details about the decision coming to light.

Reported by: Aryan Suraj Chadha
Cristiano Ronaldo
The one man show Cristiano Ronaldo gave his best for Portugal in the FIFA World Cup 2022. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
In an upcoming friendly match, Portugal will face off against Sweden at Estádio Dom Afonso Henriques. With the lineup yet to be announced, fans eagerly anticipate an exciting clash between these two European football powerhouses. The match promises to be an intriguing showdown as both teams gear up for a competitive encounter.

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to miss match against Sweden 

The reason for Cristiano Ronaldo's withdrawal from Portugal's squad for their next game on March 21 against Sweden has been explained by coach Roberto Martinez.

Ronaldo joins a group of players that will also get a rest and not participate in the Sweden match, including Diogo Dalot, Joao Cancelo, Danilo Pereira, Otavio, Ruben Neves, Vitinha, and Joao Felix, even though he was previously included among Martinez's 32 players.

Ronaldo's exclusion is reportedly intended to give him the much-needed rest he needs while on his family holiday in Saudi Arabia, according to sources from ESPN (via GOAL). The renowned Portuguese attacker has played virtually every minute of every game this season, even if he is taking a break from his international commitments.

Having played in 33 games this season and accrued over 3,000 minutes, Ronaldo is still a powerful force in the attacking third, having tallied 30 goals and 11 assists.

When will Cristiano Ronaldo play for Portugal? 

Ronaldo is anticipated to play when Portugal plays Slovenia on March 26 after taking a break for the friendly against Sweden. His presence is still essential to the Selecao, particularly as the Euros draw near and Portugal looks to make a strong run at winning the tournament.

Right now, Cristiano Ronaldo and his family are on a little trip. In a newly uploaded Instagram video called "Close to heaven," Ronaldo is shown strolling along the beach with his four children.

Al-Nassr, Ronaldo's team, has been having trouble winning lately; they haven't been able to do so since their victory over Al-Shabab on February 25. On March 15, they defeated Al-Ahli 1-0 thanks to a pivotal penalty goal scored by Ronaldo, ending their dismal run.

But on March 11, their sad AFC Champions League quarterfinal trip came to an end as Al-Ain defeated them. The match proceeded to penalties, with Al-Nassr losing 4-3 in the shootout despite winning the second leg 4-3.

Published March 19th, 2024 at 12:27 IST

