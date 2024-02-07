Advertisement

In a dominant performance, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr FC secured a resounding 6-0 victory over Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami CF in the Riyadh Season Cup friendlies match yesterday. The goals came from Otávio in the 3rd minute, followed by strikes from Talisca in the 10th, 51st (penalty), and 73rd minutes, Aymeric Laporte in the 12th minute, and Mohammed Maran in the 68th minute. Al-Nassr displayed prowess with 21 shots, 14 on target, and 53% possession. With exceptional pass accuracy of 90%, they outclassed Inter Miami in a comprehensive display at the Kingdom Arena. Ronaldo did not play in the match due to his calf injury. Messi made a small cameo in the second half.

3 things you need to know

Al Nassr humiliated Inter Miami by 6-0

Cristiano Ronaldo did not play in the Al Nassr vs Inter Miami match

Lionel Messi made a small appearance in the last few minutes of the game

Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to Laporte’s incredible freekick against Lionel Messi’s team

In the Riyadh Season Cup encounter on February 1, Aymeric Laporte, Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr coworker, demonstrated his talent by hitting a spectacular free-kick from 70 metres against Inter Miami, captained by the legendary Lionel Messi. Despite Ronaldo's absence from the Al-Nassr roster due to a calf injury, Laporte's outstanding performance gave supporters with an exciting moment early in the game. The Spanish player skillfully finished the free kick, taking Inter Miami custodian Drake Callender off guard and scored a humilating goal against the American side.

Laporte's magnificent goal in the 12th minute propelled the Knights of Najd to a commanding 3-0 lead. Prior to Laporte's strike, Otavio (3') and Anderson Talisca (10') had also found the back of the net for the SPL giants.

Laporte with a 70 meter screamer 🤯



What a beautiful goal!



This angle >>>pic.twitter.com/0Vre29Y5mW — Hari (@Harii33) February 1, 2024

Although Cristiano Ronaldo was unable to participate on the field, he was present in the stands to support his team. Ronaldo's reaction to Laporte's remarkable goal quickly circulated on social media, with the Portuguese star visibly expressing his excitement alongside former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

🚨🚨| Cristiano Ronaldo’s reaction to Laporte’s half way line goal!



pic.twitter.com/dGKBv08CRv — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) February 1, 2024

With Al-Nassr firmly in control, they extended their lead in the second half, netting three more goals to make it 6-0 against Inter Miami. Their next challenge awaits them against Riyadh rivals Al-Hilal on February 8.