Advertisement

After narrowly defeating Norwegian forward Erling Haaland in a tight competition, well-known Argentine football star Lionel Messi took home the Best FIFA Men's Player Award for the third time in the previous four years. Monday, January 16, 2024, saw the announcement of the awards, when Aitana Bonmati, the talented striker from Barcelona and Spain, took home the prestigious Best FIFA Women's Player Award in a magnificent London ceremony.

3 things you need to know

Lionel Messi won the FIFA Men’s Player Award

Aitana Bonmati received the FIFA Women’s Player Award

Pep Guardiola won ‌Best Men's Manager of the Year award

Also Read: Edmond Tapsoba hoping for country's first Africa Cup title after years

Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo issues first response after Lionel Messi wins the FIFA Men’s Player award

Cristiano Ronaldo made his influence felt on social media immediately following Lionel Messi's win in the Best FIFA Men's 2023 award, where he outperformed Manchester City's Erling Haaland and his former PSG coworker, Kylian Mbappe. Despite Messi taking the top position on the podium despite what some deemed an unremarkable campaign within the duration of the award, many fans and commentators were taken aback by the decision. Ronaldo, who took to Instagram immediately after Messi was named The Best Men's Player, caused many to associate the statement with the Argentine's victory. The social media action brought another element of fascination to the continuing story of the renowned football awards.

Advertisement

Ronaldo exclaimed in the caption of his Instagram post. Which read:

“Back for more!,”

The Portuguese superstar had a stunning run of form in 2023, demonstrating his lasting brilliance by scoring an incredible 54 goals in a calendar year while playing for Saudi Pro League team Al-Nassr and the Portugal National team. The 38-year-old outperformed world-class players like Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappe, and Erling Haaland to claim the title of top men's goalscorer for the year.

Advertisement

Also Read: Man United keeper Onana not in Cameroon squad

Looking ahead, the two most recognizable figures in international football, Ronaldo and Messi, will square off in a friendly match. On February 1, Al-Nassr and Inter Miami will face off in the Riyadh Cup, setting the stage for an epic clash between these football superstars, and this could be the last time the arch-rivals square off against each other.

Advertisement