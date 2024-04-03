×

Updated April 3rd, 2024 at 07:51 IST

Cristiano Ronaldo settles the GOAT debate for the Nth time, scores 65th career hat-trick - WATCH

Cristiano Ronaldo registers his 65th career hat-trick. The Portuguese international scored the hat-trick for Al-Nassr against Abha in Saudi Pro League.

Reported by: Prateek Arya
Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo scores a hat-trick against Abha. | Image:@SPL_EN
  • 2 min read
Another day, another Cristiano Ronaldo hat trick. The Portuguese superstar is in unbelievable form lately, with the goals keep on coming. Following a fabulous display against Al-Tai on Sunday, Ronaldo returned to the field once again on Tuesday and recorded a second hat-trick in the space of 72 hours. The triple slotting in the net against Abha will go down as Ronaldo's 65th career hat trick.

Cristiano Ronaldo scores 65th career hat-trick

More than one-and-a-half decade has passed, yet Cristiano Ronaldo hasn't stopped doing what he first did in 2008. From the non-stop journey from Newcastle to Abha, the world has evolved but the 5-time Ballon d'Or winner's obsession has remained the same. On Tuesday, at the Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium, Ronaldo scripted his 65th career hat-trick during Al-Nassr's 8-0 rout against Abha. Ronaldo has eight more hat-tricks to his name than long-term competition Lionel Messi. 

Unlike the Al-Tai match, this time the Real Madrid legend put Al-Nassr significantly in front in the first half itself. While in the past, he has suffered severe criticism for missing the target with freekicks, this time he made the most of the set piece not once but twice, that too in 10 minutes. Following a majestic under-the-wall free-kick goal strike at the 11th minute and a screamer in the 21st, Ronaldo completed his hat-trick in the 42nd minute through an accurate placement. Take a look at the goals scored by Cristiano Ronaldo against Abha in the Saudi Pro League.

Ronaldo wasn't the only player on the score sheet on Tuesday. Abdulaziz Al-Aliwa scored a brace in the match. Sadio Mane (33), Abdulmajeed Al-Sulaiheem (44), and Abdulrahman Ghareeb (51) contributed one apiece to built a flashy score.

Al-Nassr still have a lot of ground to cover in Saudi Pro League

The win has given Al-Nassr three important points and once again their goal-scoring prowess got the highlight. However, they still have a huge ground to cover on the league table. After 26 matches, Al-Nassr are at second position with 62 points, whereas, AL-Hilal are still comfortable with a 10-point lead over Al-Nassr at the top. Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr will return to action on April 6, 2024. They will next take on Damac in the Saudi Pro League.

Published April 3rd, 2024 at 07:51 IST

