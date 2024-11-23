Al-Qadisiyah upset Al-Nassr with a 2-1 victory at Al-Awwal Park in a spectacular Saudi Pro League match on November 22, 2024. Opening the score in the thirty-second minute, Cristiano Ronaldo took advantage of a defensive lapse. But Al-Qadisiyah swiftly equalised with Julián Quiñones only five minutes later. In the 50th minute, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang clinched the comeback with a header. Al-Nassr's supremacy—66% possession and 20 shots—did not help them to get another goal, therefore undermining their hopes for a championship. They remain in third position in the league.

Cristiano Ronaldo's heroic efforts are not enough for Al-Nassr to beat Al-Qadisiyah after 2-1 loss

Friday's 2-1 loss at home to Al Qadsiah disappointed Al Nassr and essentially dashed Cristiano Ronaldo's chances of winning his first championship since joining the Saudi Arabian team. Ronaldo, capitalising on a bungled save by the custodian, finished from close range and gave Al Nassr the lead in the 32nd minute. Soon to be 40 in February 2025, the Portuguese GOAT is giving his everything to this sport as the latter is in the last stage of his playing career yet still performing better than most of the young and talented players.

But the advantage was fleeting. Five minutes later, Julián Quiñones equalised for Al Qadsiah, controlling a high cross with his chest before coolly finding the back of the goal. Al Nassr battled to translate their possession into obvious scoring chances as the team failed to make the most of their captain, who is known as the greatest goalscorer in football history. Quiñones became provider in the second half, laying the clinching goal in place.

Former Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang left the far post empty to forward Al Qadsiah. With a first-time finish, he sharply guided a cross from Quiñones back across goal. Al Nassr battled valiantly to square the score, but after several tries they were unable to breach Koen Casteels, the Belgian custodian for Al Qadsiah. Their dreams for a championship suffered with the loss.

Al Nassr's Present Situation

Al Nassr, under manager Stefano Pioli, presently ranks third in the Saudi Pro League despite having participated more games; behind leaders and reigning champions Al Hilal by six points. Al Qadsiah rose to fifth with their victory, after Al Shabab and Al Nassr. Al Nassr is in 12th week of the Saudi Pro League and now will be facing Damac.