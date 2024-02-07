English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 6th, 2024 at 16:21 IST

De Rossi's dream start continues as Roma drubs Cagliari 4-0 in Serie A

Lorenzo Pellegrini scored in the second minute and Paolo Dybala got a brace as Roma beat Cagliari 4-0 in Serie A on Monday to extend coach Daniele De Rossi’s dream start.

Associated Press Television News
Roma
Romelu Lukaku celebrates scoring a goal during the Italian Cup round of 16 soccer match between US Cremonese and AS Roma at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Lorenzo Pellegrini scored in the second minute and Paolo Dybala got a brace as Roma beat Cagliari 4-0 in Serie A on Monday to extend coach Daniele De Rossi’s dream start.

Pellegrini’s goal, a close-range stab from a corner kick, was his third in three league games and helped to lift Roma two points above Bologna into fifth place.

Advertisement

The midfielder also set up Dybala 21 minutes later for him to hammer home a second. Dybala scored the third from the penalty spot six minutes into the second half.

Dean Huijsen, the 19-year-old Dutch defender on loan from Juventus, got his first goal for the club when he headed the fourth from a corner kick just five minutes after coming on as a substitute.

Advertisement

Pellegrini’s opportunist early strike marked the first time in his career he has scored in three consecutive games but the happiest man in the stadium might have been De Rossi.

The win was the fourth in a row for De Rossi, who replaced Jose Mourinho in January and it further endeared him to a home crowd which loved him during his 17 years there as a player.

Advertisement

A big test awaits Roma next weekend when it takes on league leader Inter Milan at home. Inter was four points clear of second-placed Juventus.

Advertisement

Published February 6th, 2024 at 15:17 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

5 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

6 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

6 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

6 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

6 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

8 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

11 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

11 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

11 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

12 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

12 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

14 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

14 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

15 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

15 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

17 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

17 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

17 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India Inks $225M Artillery Ammo Deal with Nadrah for Saudi Arabia

    Defencean hour ago

  2. Valentine's Week 2024: Movies To Watch On Rose Day

    Web Stories2 hours ago

  3. The Musical Journey Of 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar

    Videos2 hours ago

  4. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India News2 hours ago

  5. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleries2 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement