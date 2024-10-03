sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ US Elections | B'desh Recalls Envoys | Delhi Doctor Killing | Nepal Floods | Middle East Conflict |

Published 11:40 IST, October 3rd 2024

Denis Bouanga, Hugo Lloris propel LAFC to 1-0 victory over St. Louis City

Denis Bouanga scored in the first minute of first-half stoppage time and Hugo Lloris wasn't tested on the way to his league-leading 13th clean sheet of the season as Los Angeles FC blanked St. Louis City 1-0 on Wednesday night.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Hugo Lloris
Los Angeles FC goalkeeper Hugo Lloris | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

11:40 IST, October 3rd 2024