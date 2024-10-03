Published 11:40 IST, October 3rd 2024
Denis Bouanga, Hugo Lloris propel LAFC to 1-0 victory over St. Louis City
Denis Bouanga scored in the first minute of first-half stoppage time and Hugo Lloris wasn't tested on the way to his league-leading 13th clean sheet of the season as Los Angeles FC blanked St. Louis City 1-0 on Wednesday night.
Los Angeles FC goalkeeper Hugo Lloris | Image: AP
