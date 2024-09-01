Published 21:49 IST, September 1st 2024
Dominique Badji scores go-ahead goal in the 88th minute and lowly D.C. United cooled off Toronto 3-1
Dominique Badji scored a go-ahead goal in the 88th minute and Gabriel Pirani added another in injury time as lowly D.C. United cooled off Toronto FC with a 3-1 victory on Saturday night.
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
D.C. United players celebrating. | Image: AP
