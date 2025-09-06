England vs Andorra Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Live In India?

England will host Andorra at Villa Park as they start their FIFA World Cup Qualifier campaign on Saturday. Thomas Tuchel's side is expected to hit the ground running from the start..

It has been a ritual for the England Football team to play their matches at the iconic Wembley Stadium, but due to a Coldplay concert coinciding on the same day, Harry Kane and Co. will have to face their opponent at Aston Villa's home ground. This will be the first international fixture at this venue since a 0-0 draw against the Netherlands in 2005.

England will have to do the job without Bukayo Saka, Cole Palmer and Jude Bellingham, who have missed out on the squad due to injuries. Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Jarell Quansah were late additions to the England squad after Adam Wharton and John Stones withdrew due to injuries.

England vs Andorra FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Live Streaming

Where will the England vs Andorra FIFA World Cup Qualifiers be played?

The FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match between England and Andorra will be played at Villa Park.

At what time will the England vs Andorra FIFA World Cup Qualifiers start?

The FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match between England and Andorra will start at 9:30 PM IST.

When will the England vs Andorra FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match be played?

The FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match between England and Andorra will be played on Saturday.

How to watch the England vs Andorra FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match in India?

Fans in India can watch the England vs Andorra FIFA World Cup Qualifiers clash live on the Sony Sports Network.

How to watch the England vs Andorra FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match live streaming in India?