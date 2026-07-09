Erling Haaland Reminds Wayne Rooney Of Rowing Bet After Norway Reach World Cup Quarter-Finals

2026 FIFA World Cup: Erling Haaland is one of the most loved footballers in the world and very few would doubt that. He has been winning hearts with his game in the ongoing World Cup. There is no denying that he has been one of the biggest reasons behind Norway reaching the quarter-final of the ongoing World Cup, a feat most doubted. In fact, former English footballer Wayne Rooney had claimed that he would row in River Mersey if Norway made the quarters. Now that they have made it to the quarter-final, Haaland reminded Rooney of the challenge.

‘Looking forward to seeing Wayne Rooney rowing down in Liverpool’

"If Norway get to the quarter-finals, I'll go in the River Mersey and I'll row down it," Rooney had said.

Haaland reminds Rooney: "I'm looking forward to seeing Wayne, Waynie Boy! I'm looking forward to seeing Wayne Rooney rowing down in Liverpool. That's all I want to see now. Wayne Rooney, I expect you to go out on a rowing trip."

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With a semi-final berth on the line, it is everything to play for when England face Norway.

It is clear that Haaland’s playful reminder has only added to the pre-match buzz, with football fans eagerly waiting to see whether Rooney responds before the Norway vs. England World Cup semi-finals clash.

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