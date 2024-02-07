English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 1st, 2024 at 09:51 IST

Erling Haaland returns as Man City beats Burnley 3-1 in Premier League thanks to Alvarez's double

After missing over two months due to injury, Erling Haaland made his eagerly awaited Manchester City comeback on Wednesday, substituting in during a 3-1 victory over Burnley, following two goals from 24th-birthday celebration Julian Alvarez.

Associated Press Television News
Erling Haaland
Pep Guardiola speaks to Erling Haaland during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Burnley at the Etihad Stadium | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Erling Haaland made his highly anticipated return for Manchester City after nearly two months out injured, coming on as a substitute in a 3-1 win over Burnley on Wednesday after fellow striker Julian Alvarez scored twice on his 24th birthday.

Haaland was given a big ovation at Etihad Stadium after coming on in the 71st minute for Kevin De Bruyne, whose first start since his own injury layoff included a clever assist for Alvarez’s — and City’s — second goal.

Advertisement

Rodri added the third for City while Haaland was unable to add to his 14 goals this campaign — tied for the most in the league — in his short time on the field, which included a wild miskick that sent the ball backward instead of toward goal.

Alvarez’s double will give City manager Pep Guardiola plenty to think about heading into the final few months of the season, now that Haaland is healthy again after his foot injury.

Advertisement

Does Guardiola pair the Norway and Argentina internationals in attack? Or does Alvarez make way, having led the line well in Haaland’s absence since Dec. 6?

Whatever he does, Guardiola has enviable options now that Haaland and De Bruyne are back.

Advertisement

Alvarez headed in a cross from Matheus Nunes in the 16th minute for the opening goal against a Burnley team managed by Vincent Kompany, a former City captain who has a statue outside the Etihad as a tribute to his 11 years of service at the club.

Alvarez made it 2-0 by slotting home after a quick free kick in behind the defense from De Bruyne from a central position. Guardiola celebrated wildly with his staff, suggesting it was a planned move.

Advertisement

Rodri’s goal was in the 46th minute, the Spain midfielder finishing first time from the edge of the area after Phil Foden’s inside pass.

Burnley grabbed a consolation goal through Ameen Al-Dakhil in the third minute of stoppage time.

Advertisement

Published February 1st, 2024 at 09:51 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

11 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

12 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

12 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

12 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

12 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

14 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

18 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

18 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

18 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

18 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

18 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

20 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

21 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

21 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

21 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Will Travis Propose To Taylor At Super Bowl? NFL Star Responds

    Entertainment36 minutes ago

  2. Kolkata Itinerary To Enjoy Your Next Trip To The City Of Joy

    Travel39 minutes ago

  3. LIVE: K’taka Cong to Hold ‘Chalo Delhi’ Protest at Jantar Mantar Today

    India News43 minutes ago

  4. How to Challenge JEE Main 2024 Session 1 Answer Key? Step-by-Step Guide

    Education44 minutes ago

  5. Banking on loans? Experts advise rate comparison

    Business Newsan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement