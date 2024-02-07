Updated February 1st, 2024 at 11:17 IST
'Everything he touches turns to gold': FC Barca being urged to appoint WC hero as Xavi's successor
Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy has pitched FC Barcelona to bring a club legend back and appoint him as the successor of Xavi.
FC Barcelona is going through some challenging times, be it from the financial and winning aspects. The problems seem to be pouring in for the Catalan club as the team's head coach and manager, Xavi Hernandez, has announced his departure from the La Liga outfit at the end of the season. Following Jurgen Klopp's announcement, Xavi's revelation was another jolt to the football world. Amid the buzz around the club's next manager, a former footballer has made an epic pitch for the same.
Ex-Liverpool midfielder urges FC Barca to appoint club legend as its manager
After Former Spanish midfielder Xavi announced his departure from FC Barcelona, speculations have surrounded the La Liga club's next manager. As the management turns their attention towards the scenario, former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy thinks one individual is the ideal choice for it and stands out above the rest. He asserted that Lionel Messi ought to take Xavi's place because everything the former Barcelona player and current Inter Miami star touches turns to gold.
"I’d give it to Messi. The fans are on board straight away. Everything he touches turns to gold. He was put on this earth to do amazing things. It’s not going to stop in management," Danny Murphy said while speaking to talkSPORT.
After rumours circulated that Mikel Arteta had told Arsenal he intended to leave the team at the end of the season, his name was in the mix. However, Arteta and Arsenal swiftly put an end to the rumours, calling them fake news.
Messi's admiration for FC Barcelona is unmatched, and he sought a return to the Catalan club after his exit from Ligue 1 club PSG. While the Argentine superstar's interest to return remains strong, it is yet to be seen in which capacity will Blaugrana bring him back.
Published February 1st, 2024 at 11:17 IST
