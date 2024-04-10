Advertisement

Manchester United have endured a torrid season in the Premier League this year as they currently lie on the fringes of sixth in the table. But Manchester United could receive a huge boost in their quest to play the Champions League in 2025 thanks to the new UEFA rules.

While Manchester United fans seem to have lost all hope of Champions League qualification as the team lies 11 points adrift of the top four and there are no significant signs of improvement in form, there is one way United can still qualify and it requires West Ham assistance.

How can West Ham aid Manchester United in their UCL pursuit?

West Ham are the current UEFA Conference League holders and have qualified for the quarterfinals of UEFA Europa League this season. They will face high flying Bayer Leverkusen in the quarterfinals.

Now according to the new UEFA rules, the top 5 in England will be qualifying for the UEFA Champions League in 2024. Now United are currently sitting sixth and unlikely to catch Aston Villa at the fifth spot but there’s a catch.

If West Ham United go on to win the Europa League this season then Manchester United will qualify for the Champions League even if they remain in sixth spot this season.

Now that scenario is a bit far fetched as it will require West Ham to overcome big challenges in Europa League but Manchester United fans still can hang on to the hope of seeing their team in next season’s UCL.

In theory a team as low as the seventh seed can also qualify for the Champions League with under the new rules. Manchester United however are just a point above in the Premier League over West Ham and they should be vary of losing out the position.

