×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 10th, 2024 at 20:00 IST

EXPLAINED | How Manchester United can STILL QUALIFY for Champions League but they need West Ham help

There is a chance that Manchester United can still qualify for the Champions League in 2025 but they need an assist from West Ham.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Manchester United CL qualification hopes
Manchester United CL qualification hopes | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Manchester United have endured a torrid season in the Premier League this year as they currently lie on the fringes of sixth in the table. But Manchester United could receive a huge boost in their quest to play the Champions League in 2025 thanks to the new UEFA rules.

While Manchester United fans seem to have lost all hope of Champions League qualification as the team lies 11 points adrift of the top four and there are no significant signs of improvement in form, there is one way United can still qualify and it requires West Ham assistance.

Advertisement

Also Read | Sergio Aguero wins big with SMART bet

How can West Ham aid Manchester United in their UCL pursuit?

West Ham are the current UEFA Conference League holders and have qualified for the quarterfinals of UEFA Europa League this season. They will face high flying Bayer Leverkusen in the quarterfinals.

Now according to the new UEFA rules, the top 5 in England will be qualifying for the UEFA Champions League in 2024. Now United are currently sitting sixth and unlikely to catch Aston Villa at the fifth spot but there’s a catch.

Advertisement

If West Ham United go on to win the Europa League this season then Manchester United will qualify for the Champions League even if they remain in sixth spot this season.

Also Read | Bayern Munich ROBBED Against Arsenal? Tuchel LIVID with ref over BLUNDER

Advertisement

Now that scenario is a bit far fetched as it will require West Ham to overcome big challenges in Europa League but Manchester United fans still can hang on to the hope of seeing their team in next season’s UCL.

In theory a team as low as the seventh seed can also qualify for the Champions League with under the new rules. Manchester United however are just a point above in the Premier League over West Ham and they should be vary of losing out the position. 
 

Advertisement

Published April 10th, 2024 at 20:00 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

pm modi

PM Modi to Newsweek

a few seconds ago
BJP

BJP's 370 Target

2 minutes ago
Sanjay Leela Bhansali on Heeramandi

Heeramandi Making Process

2 minutes ago
Dibakar Banerjee

Dibakar On Film Choices

3 minutes ago
Louis Tomlinson and Harry Styles

Louis On Dating Harry

3 minutes ago
pm modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

5 minutes ago
French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne.

No Israel Sanctions Yet

11 minutes ago
"Kawasi Lakhma Jiditor, Narendra Modi Dholator (Kawasi Lakhma will win, Narendra Modi will die)”, a part of the video shows Kawasi Lakhma as saying.

Cong Stokes Controversy

12 minutes ago
Kiren Rijiju's remarks come just hours after Digvijay Singh played down Katchatheevu's significance while stressing that Katchatheevu island is “uninhabited”.

Rijiju Tears Into Cong

15 minutes ago
More Resignation on Cards: Is Aam Aadmi Party on Verge of Collapse Amid Liquorgate?

AAP on Verge of Collapse

19 minutes ago
RR vs GT

IPL 2024, RR vs GT Live

25 minutes ago
us dollars

Tech FOMO prices

an hour ago
Zoho

Zoho's new venture

an hour ago
Drone

ICMR Big Feat

an hour ago
Rajasthan: Seeking Revenge for his Wife's Molestation, Man Kills Uncle After Waiting for 22 Years

Nephew Arrested

an hour ago
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.

Hamas Sons Dead

an hour ago
OnePlus 12

Retailers vs OnePlus

an hour ago
MS Dhoni for RPSG

Interesting story on MSD

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Anil Reveals Wife Sunita Paid Bills When He Didn't Have Enough Money

    Entertainment6 hours ago

  2. Sanjay Tandon In, Kirron Kher Out: 5 Things About BJP's Chandigarh Pick

    Lok Sabha Elections6 hours ago

  3. Klaasen's CRAZY stumping of Shikhar on Bhuvi's 140km delivery stuns all

    Sports 8 hours ago

  4. Congress To Support Asaduddin Owaisi in Hyderabad, BJP's Latha Responds

    Lok Sabha Elections11 hours ago

  5. 'Digvijaya Singh Will Be Sent to Pakistan': BJP MLA Triggers Row

    Lok Sabha Elections11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo