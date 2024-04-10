×

Updated April 10th, 2024 at 12:26 IST

Were Bayern Munich ROBBED against Arsenal? Thomas Tuchel LIVID with ref over BIZARRE handball

Thomas Tuchel was left livid with the referee after his controversial decision to not give Bayern Munich a penalty cost them the win in UCL quarters first leg.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Thomas Tuchel livid with ref over controversial penalty call
Thomas Tuchel livid with ref over controversial penalty call | Image:X/@FabrizioRomano/screengrab
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Bayern Munich were held to a 2-2 draw in the first leg of the semifinal away against Arsenal in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal at the Emriates Stadium in North London.

The draw was a fair result considering the match was played on an even footing but Bayern Munich players and manager Thomas Tuchel were left livid with the referee after a controversial decision where the German side were not awarded a penalty for a blatant handball.

The moment came when Bayern Munich were leading 2-1 after Harry Kane gave them the lead through the spot on his return to North London. Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya after placed the ball on the spot and passed his goal kick to teammate Gabriel. Gabriel in a brain-fade moment handled the ball and retook the goal kick.

Bayern Munich have a right to be livid as when Raya kicks the ball, the game has already restarted and Gabriel handling it is a very clear Handball and Bayern should have had a second penalty.

Also Read | Real Madrid vs Manchester City thrilled 3-3 with historic goals-WATCH

Thomas Tuchel Livid with Ref for ‘Kid’s’ explanation

Bayern Munich players and manager Thomas Tuchel were understandably livid with the decision to not award the German side with a penalty. In his post match conference Thomas Tuchel expressed his anger not just at the decision but at the explanation given by the referee.

Tuchel post match remarks said, “What makes us really angry is the explanation on the pitch. He told our players it was a 'kid's mistake' and he won't give a penalty for that in a Champions League quarterfinal”.

Tuchel remarked that the explanation given by the referee was ‘horrible’ and further lambasted the ref because it was a pivotal point in the tie. 

“Kid's mistake, adult's mistake, whatever - we feel angry because it was a huge decision against us” - Bayern Munich Manager Thomas Tuchel

Also Read | Rodrygo pays homage to Ronaldo with 'Siuu'

Fans agree with Thomas Tuchel as they call it a “Robbery”

The ref’s controversial decision to not penalise Arsenal and giving them a pass in a massive stage of the Champions League quarterfinal has left many fans baffled. Many have come out in support and called it a daylight robbery. Here’s what fans had to say on Social Media on the decision.

Published April 10th, 2024 at 12:19 IST

