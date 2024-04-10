Advertisement

Bayern Munich were held to a 2-2 draw in the first leg of the semifinal away against Arsenal in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal at the Emriates Stadium in North London.

The draw was a fair result considering the match was played on an even footing but Bayern Munich players and manager Thomas Tuchel were left livid with the referee after a controversial decision where the German side were not awarded a penalty for a blatant handball.

The moment came when Bayern Munich were leading 2-1 after Harry Kane gave them the lead through the spot on his return to North London. Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya after placed the ball on the spot and passed his goal kick to teammate Gabriel. Gabriel in a brain-fade moment handled the ball and retook the goal kick.

While I'm somewhat undecided on the Saka penalty appeal, I must admit we were fortunate not to concede a penalty in this instance. Raya played the ball to Gabriel, who then handled it, which should have resulted in a clear penalty? pic.twitter.com/5c9bfE0XhH — Đ₳VłĐ ĐɆł₦ ₣₵ 🔴⚪🎗️ (@David_Dein_FC) April 9, 2024

Bayern Munich have a right to be livid as when Raya kicks the ball, the game has already restarted and Gabriel handling it is a very clear Handball and Bayern should have had a second penalty.

Thomas Tuchel Livid with Ref for ‘Kid’s’ explanation

Bayern Munich players and manager Thomas Tuchel were understandably livid with the decision to not award the German side with a penalty. In his post match conference Thomas Tuchel expressed his anger not just at the decision but at the explanation given by the referee.

Tuchel post match remarks said, “What makes us really angry is the explanation on the pitch. He told our players it was a 'kid's mistake' and he won't give a penalty for that in a Champions League quarterfinal”.

Tuchel remarked that the explanation given by the referee was ‘horrible’ and further lambasted the ref because it was a pivotal point in the tie.

“Kid's mistake, adult's mistake, whatever - we feel angry because it was a huge decision against us” - Bayern Munich Manager Thomas Tuchel

Fans agree with Thomas Tuchel as they call it a “Robbery”

The ref’s controversial decision to not penalise Arsenal and giving them a pass in a massive stage of the Champions League quarterfinal has left many fans baffled. Many have come out in support and called it a daylight robbery. Here’s what fans had to say on Social Media on the decision.

Arsenal robbed Bayern, it’s crazy. They will be disciplined at Allianz Arena next week — Nungua Burnaboy (@Views09) April 9, 2024

Either Raya is r really dumb or Gabriel is really dumb… but this embarrassing… Ref was weak not to award a penalty…



Penalty every day of the week pic.twitter.com/SN3WuZfsbx — Jody Alexander (@jodyalexander81) April 9, 2024

It's scandalous that the media is giving more attention to the Saka penalty shout than to a genuine penalty that Bayern should have been awarded for Gabriel's handball, which could have put Bayern 3-1 up. https://t.co/1DtTyU1gXr — Bavarian Tweets (@BavarianTweets) April 9, 2024

UEFA want the English teams to win the UCL — fan account (@Asensii20) April 9, 2024