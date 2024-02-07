English
Updated January 26th, 2024 at 19:14 IST

FA Cup live streaming: How to watch Chelsea vs Aston Villa, Man City vs Spurs in India, UK and USA?

The Chelsea vs Aston Villa FA Cup 2023-24 match will take place at Stamford Bridge at 1:15 AM IST on Saturday, January 27.

Republic Sports Desk
Conor Gallagher
Chelsea | Image: AP
  • 2 min read
On January 26, an intriguing FA Cup fourth-round fixture awaits as Chelsea faces Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge. This match is one of several all-Premier League encounters scheduled for the weekend. Mauricio Pochettino's team has secured a spot in the EFL Cup final against Liverpool on February 25.

Chelsea enters this contest with an impressive record of five wins in their last six matches across all competitions. Meanwhile, Aston Villa is on a positive streak, remaining unbeaten in their last three games in both league and cup competitions. The Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur match will also take place at the same time.  

When and where to watch the Chelsea vs Aston Villa FA Cup match?

The Chelsea vs Aston Villa FA Cup 2023-24 match will take place at Stamford Bridge at 1:15 AM IST on Saturday, January 27. 

How to watch the FA Cup 2023-24 in India?

The live broadcast of the FA Cup match between Chelsea and Aston Villa will be available on Sony Sports Network in India. The live streaming of the match will be shown on the SonyLIV app and website. 

How to watch the FA Cup 2023-24 in the UK?

Unfortunately, the Chelsea vs Aston Villa game will not be broadcast live in the United Kingdom. The match is slated to begin at 7:45 p.m. GMT in the UK.

How to watch the FA Cup 2023-24 in the USA?

Fans in the United States of America can watch the FA Cup 2023-24 live streaming on ESPN Plus. The match is scheduled to begin at 2:45 p.m. ET in the USA. 

Chelsea vs Aston Villa: Full squads

Chelsea squad

Goalkeepers: Petrovic, Bettinelli, Bergstrom
Defenders: Colwill, Disasi, Badiashile, Sarr, Silva, Chilwell, Gusto
Midfielders: Caicedo, Santos, Fernandez, Gallagher, Chukwuemeka, Palmer, Castledine, Casadei
Forwards: Sterling, Mudryk, Madueke, Broja, Washington, Moreira, Richards

Aston Villa squad

Goalkeepers: Martinez, Olsen
Defenders: Torres, Konsa, Carlos, Lenglet, Hause, Moreno, Cash, Chambers
Midfielders: Kamara, Dendoncker, Luiz, Ramsey, McGinn, Tielemans, Iroegbunam, Zaniolo, Bailey, Diaby
Forwards: Watkins, Duran

Chelsea vs Aston Villa: Predicted Playing XIs

Chelsea's predicted XI: Petrovic; Disasi, Badiashile, Colwill, Chilwell; Caicedo, Fernandez; Madueke, Gallagher, Palmer; Broja

Aston Villa's predicted XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Moreno; Bailey, Luiz, Kamara, McGinn; Watkins, Duran
 

Published January 26th, 2024 at 19:14 IST

