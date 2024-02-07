Advertisement

On January 26, an intriguing FA Cup fourth-round fixture awaits as Chelsea faces Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge. This match is one of several all-Premier League encounters scheduled for the weekend. Mauricio Pochettino's team has secured a spot in the EFL Cup final against Liverpool on February 25.

Chelsea enters this contest with an impressive record of five wins in their last six matches across all competitions. Meanwhile, Aston Villa is on a positive streak, remaining unbeaten in their last three games in both league and cup competitions. The Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur match will also take place at the same time.

Advertisement

When and where to watch the Chelsea vs Aston Villa FA Cup match?

The Chelsea vs Aston Villa FA Cup 2023-24 match will take place at Stamford Bridge at 1:15 AM IST on Saturday, January 27.

Advertisement

How to watch the FA Cup 2023-24 in India?

The live broadcast of the FA Cup match between Chelsea and Aston Villa will be available on Sony Sports Network in India. The live streaming of the match will be shown on the SonyLIV app and website.

Advertisement

How to watch the FA Cup 2023-24 in the UK?

Unfortunately, the Chelsea vs Aston Villa game will not be broadcast live in the United Kingdom. The match is slated to begin at 7:45 p.m. GMT in the UK.

Advertisement

How to watch the FA Cup 2023-24 in the USA?

Fans in the United States of America can watch the FA Cup 2023-24 live streaming on ESPN Plus. The match is scheduled to begin at 2:45 p.m. ET in the USA.

Advertisement

Chelsea vs Aston Villa: Full squads

Chelsea squad

Goalkeepers: Petrovic, Bettinelli, Bergstrom

Defenders: Colwill, Disasi, Badiashile, Sarr, Silva, Chilwell, Gusto

Midfielders: Caicedo, Santos, Fernandez, Gallagher, Chukwuemeka, Palmer, Castledine, Casadei

Forwards: Sterling, Mudryk, Madueke, Broja, Washington, Moreira, Richards

Aston Villa squad

Goalkeepers: Martinez, Olsen

Defenders: Torres, Konsa, Carlos, Lenglet, Hause, Moreno, Cash, Chambers

Midfielders: Kamara, Dendoncker, Luiz, Ramsey, McGinn, Tielemans, Iroegbunam, Zaniolo, Bailey, Diaby

Forwards: Watkins, Duran

Chelsea vs Aston Villa: Predicted Playing XIs

Chelsea's predicted XI: Petrovic; Disasi, Badiashile, Colwill, Chilwell; Caicedo, Fernandez; Madueke, Gallagher, Palmer; Broja

Aston Villa's predicted XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Moreno; Bailey, Luiz, Kamara, McGinn; Watkins, Duran

