sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Ekta Kapoor | Kalyan Banerjee | India-China Pact | BRICS Summit | US Elections | Cyclone Dana | Middle-East Conflict |

Published 07:12 IST, October 20th 2024

Ferguson watches Aberdeen instead of Man U in week he learns his club role is ending

Alex Ferguson turned up to watch former club Aberdeen on Saturday after it emerged this week that his lucrative role as Manchester United ambassador would end .Ferguson, who won 28 major trophies as the United manager, has been a global ambassador for the club since retiring in 2013.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Alex Ferguson
Alex Ferguson | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

07:12 IST, October 20th 2024