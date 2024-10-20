Published 07:12 IST, October 20th 2024
Ferguson watches Aberdeen instead of Man U in week he learns his club role is ending
Alex Ferguson turned up to watch former club Aberdeen on Saturday after it emerged this week that his lucrative role as Manchester United ambassador would end .Ferguson, who won 28 major trophies as the United manager, has been a global ambassador for the club since retiring in 2013.
- SportFit
- 1 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Alex Ferguson | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
07:12 IST, October 20th 2024