FIFA FIFPRO Men's World XI 2023: Lionel Messi leads team dominated by Manchester City players
As FIFA releases the FIFPRO Men's World XI 2023, Lionel Messi maintains his streak as Manchester City dominate the best squad in the world of 2023.
Lionel Messi secured the Best FIFA Men's Player Award, prevailing in a closely contested battle against Erling Haaland, marking his third win in the last four years. Additionally, Aitana Bonmati, a prolific striker from Barcelona and Spain, was honored with the esteemed Best FIFA Women's Player Award during a splendid ceremony in London on Monday, January 16, 2024.
3 things you need to know
- Lionel Messi won the FIFA Men’s Player Award
- Aitana Bonmati received the FIFA Women’s Player Award
- Pep Guardiola won Best Men's Manager of the Year award
Manchester City dominate the FIFPRO World XI
The FIFA FIFPRO Men's World 11 was announced at The Best FIFA Football Awards after over 22,000 professional men's footballers voted for the worldwide squad of the year.
Lionel Messi accomplished a unique milestone by being named to the FIFA FIFPRO Men's World 11 for the 17th time in a row. Since 2007, the Argentine maestro has continuously been chosen for every team of the year.
Men's team of the year included six exceptional players from Manchester City's treble-winning group.
2023 FIFA FIFPRO MEN’S WORLD 11 (Formation: 3-3-4)
Goalkeeper
Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid, Belgium)
Defenders
Ruben Dias (Manchester City, Portugal)
John Stones (Manchester City, England)
Kyle Walker (Manchester City, England)
Midfielders
Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund/Real Madrid, England)
Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City, Belgium)
Bernardo Silva (Manchester City, Portugal)
Forwards
Erling Haaland (Manchester City, Norway)
Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain, France)
Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain/Inter Miami, Argentina)
Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid, Brazil)
Professional footballers from 69 countries participated in the 2023 FIFA FIFPRO World 11 selection procedure. FIFPRO and affiliated player unions gave separate URLs to a digital voting platform. The voting criteria covered players' performances between December 19, 2022, and August 20, 2023, with a minimum of 23 official appearances required. Each player selected three excellent players for the positions of goalkeeper, defense, midfielder, and striker. The World 11 consisted of the individuals with the most votes in these positions, as well as the 11th player with the next most votes. While a suggested list was delivered, participants were free to add unlisted names to their choices.
