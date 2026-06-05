FIFA 'Regrets' Free World Cup 2026 Tickets After Pay Glitch, Fans Told to Repay

FIFA World Cup 2026: In a bizarre incident during the ticketing process, around 60 fans received free tickets for the FIFA World Cup 2026.

According to a report by Sky News, the ticketing website experienced a checkout error, allowing several fans to secure World Cup 2026 tickets for “0 USD.”

FIFA issued a statement confirming that approximately 60 fans had obtained tickets at no charge due to a payment glitch.

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“FIFA can confirm that approximately 60 FIFA World Cup 2026 fans received a communication on Wednesday, 3 June, regarding tickets that had been allocated at no charge (0 USD) due to a prior payment issue during the checkout process,” the statement read.

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The governing body further clarified that the affected fans have now been asked to pay the correct amount to finalize their purchases.

“The tickets requested by these fans remain reserved, and the affected fans have been invited to complete payment of the correct amount,” FIFA added.

FIFA has given the fans a seven-day window to complete payment. Failure to do so will result in the cancellation of their reserved seats for the World Cup 2026.

Meanwhile, authorities in New York and New Jersey announced on Tuesday, June 2, that they are investigating whether the ticketing practices violated consumer protection laws.

The FIFA World Cup 2026, the biggest sporting event in the world, will kick off on June 11. Mexico will face South Africa in the opening fixture at Mexico City Stadium.