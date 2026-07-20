FIFA Set To Probe Argentina's Post-World Cup 2026 Final Brawl, Likely To Initiate Stringent Action Against Lionel Messi & Co. - Report

FIFA World Cup 2026: Spain delivered a dominant performance in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final against Argentina, clinching a 1-0 victory at MetLife Stadium in New York on July 20 (IST).

Despite controlling the match throughout, La Roja needed 106 minutes to break the deadlock. Ferran Torres struck with a screamer to secure Spain’s second World Cup title.

Spain commanded 65 percent possession and fired 20 shots, 12 of them on target. In contrast, Argentina managed just 35 percent possession, producing only two shots, none on target. La Roja registered 32 touches in the opposition box, while La Albiceleste managed only eight.

Argentine captain Lionel Messi endured a frustrating night, failing to create a single chance and seeing all his attempts miss the target.

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FIFA To Take Massive Step Against Argentina

Tensions flared after the final whistle. Spanish skipper Rodri was celebrating when Argentine defender Nahuel Molina punched him. The scuffle escalated as midfielder Leandro Paredes grabbed Eric Garcia by the throat, earning a red card. Assistant coach Roberto Ayala also struck Dani Olmo during the melee. According to a report by Sky Sports, FIFA is set to investigate Argentina’s conduct in the aftermath of the final.

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