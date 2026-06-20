FIFA World Cup 2026 - Carlo Ancelotti Issues Key Update On Neymar’s Fitness: 'He Will Be Training Tomorrow'

FIFA World Cup 2026: Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti broke his silence on Neymar Júnior’s recovery timeline, providing a crucial update on the forward’s fitness.

Neymar has been absent from Brazil’s squad for the second successive match at the FIFA World Cup 2026, missing the opening two fixtures due to a grade two calf strain. The Santos attacker has been undergoing rehabilitation in New Jersey, with the injury expected to sideline him for two to three weeks.

Carlo Ancelotti Opens Up On Neymar's Fitness

Speaking after Brazil’s 3-0 win over Haiti at Philadelphia Stadium on Saturday, June 20, Ancelotti revealed that Neymar will resume individual training tomorrow before rejoining full team practice on Monday. He confirmed the forward will be available for Brazil’s upcoming clash against Scotland.

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“Neymar will be training tomorrow individually, and on Monday with the rest of the team. He will be available for the match against Scotland,” Ancelotti said, as quoted by Goal.com.

Neymar’s return comes at a crucial time for the five-time champions, with star winger Raphinha sidelined after sustaining a hamstring injury against Haiti.

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Brazil Beat Haiti To Clinch Maiden FIFA WC 2026 Win

Brazil, meanwhile, produced a strong response to their sluggish start in the tournament. After a 1-1 draw with Morocco, the Seleção bounced back with a commanding 3-0 victory over Haiti. Matheus Cunha opened the scoring in the 20th minute with a deflected effort before doubling his tally 13 minutes later with a powerful strike. Just before halftime, Vinícius Júnior capped off a brilliant run with a composed finish past Haiti goalkeeper Johny Placide to seal Brazil’s three-goal advantage.