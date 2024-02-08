Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 10th, 2024 at 08:33 IST

Fiorentina needs penalties to beat Bologna and reach Italian Cup semis for 3rd straight year

The Italian Cup semifinals were reached by Fiorentina, the runner-up from the previous year, but they had to do so on penalties on Tuesday.

Associated Press Television News
Fiorentina
Fiorentina's goalkeeper Oliver Christensen, center left, and the players of Fiorentina celebrate their victory at the Italian Cup soccer match between Fiorentina and Bologna at the Artemio Franchi Stadium | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Last year’s runner-up Fiorentina reached the semifinals of the Italian Cup, but it again had to do it on penalties on Tuesday.

Maxime Lopez converted the decisive spotkick as Fiorentina beat Bologna 5-4 on penalties after the match ended goalless in Florence — although the visitors hit the woodwork three times.

Advertisement

After a penalty masterclass from both teams, Stefan Posch blasted Bologna’s final kick over the bar, giving Lopez the opportunity to secure Fiorentina’s place in the final four for the third straight year.

Fiorentina, which needed penalties to beat second-division Parma in the round of 16, will face either AC Milan or Atalanta in the two-legged semifinals in April. Milan hosts Atalanta on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Bologna is enjoying a great season and knocked out two-time defending champion Inter Milan in the previous round.

It was sitting just a point below fourth-placed Fiorentina in Serie A, with both sides fighting hard for the Champions League qualifying spots.

Advertisement

Bologna had the better of the chances in Florence and should have taken the lead in the 34th minute but Joshua Zirkzee’s effort came off the crossbar after some fancy footwork from the Dutch forward.

Riccardo Orsolini also hit the post for Bologna early in the second half, while Zirkzee saw another attempt palmed onto the left upright by Fiorentina goalkeeper Oliver Christensen in the third minute of extra time.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published January 10th, 2024 at 08:33 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

8 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

8 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

11 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

11 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

11 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

13 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

13 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

13 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

17 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Good News: BEST Bus Service on Atal Setu Soon | Check Routes

    India News44 minutes ago

  2. US Drone Strike in Baghdad Kills High-ranking Militia Leader

    Worldan hour ago

  3. Sunil Chhetri meets Indian Tennis icon Rohan Bopanna at Kanteerava

    Sports an hour ago

  4. Congress Talks About Dividing India on North-South Lines: PM Modi

    India Newsan hour ago

  5. Fire Breaks Out at Warehouse in Delhi’s Mangolpuri Area

    India News2 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement