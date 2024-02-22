Advertisement

La Luz player knocks out Danubio player by hitting a kick in his face

In a widely-circulated video on social media, a La Luz player Brian Cordara delivers a forceful kick to the face of a Danubio player named Joaquín Fernández, resulting in a dramatic knockout during the 67th minute of the match. The incident occurred as the La Luz player attempted a bicycle kick, but tragically misjudged his position, inadvertently striking the Danubio star with significant force. The unfortunate impact left the Danubio player unconscious, prompting immediate concern and attention from the surrounding players and medical staff. This shocking event has sparked widespread discussion and concern within the sporting community, emphasizing the importance of player safety. However, there was no red card for Brian Cordara of La Luz after this brutal kick to the face of Joaquín Fernández of Danubio.

What happened during the match?

In the Copa Uruguay Round of 16 showdown, Danubio FC sealed a 1-0 victory over La Luz FC at Parque Palermo. After a goalless first half, Danubio found the breakthrough in the 90th minute, securing their win and progressing in the competition. The match was closely contested, as evidenced by the teams' comparable statistics, with Danubio ultimately edging ahead. With 3 corners and 7 shots, La Luz put up a strong fight, but Danubio's resilience prevailed. As the match ended, Danubio emerged triumphant, leaving La Luz to contemplate their next move in the tournament.