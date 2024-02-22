Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 22nd, 2024 at 15:33 IST

Footballer KNOCKS OUT opposition player with a KICK that would even make Conor McGregor proud- WATCH

A footballer delivers a powerful kick, knocking out an opponent, reminiscent of Conor McGregor's impact, sparking widespread astonishment and concern.

Aryan Suraj Chadha
Footballer knocked out in Copa Uruguay
Footballer knocked out in Copa Uruguay | Image:X/screengrab
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

In the Copa Uruguay Round of 16, Danubio F.C. secured a 1-0 victory over La Luz F.C. at Parque Palermo Stadium. The match was tightly contested, with both teams showing determination, but it was Danubio who managed to find the breakthrough, ultimately securing their place in the next round of the competition.

Also Read: Mikel Arteta criticizes Arsenal's errors against Porto in the UCL

Advertisement

La Luz player knocks out Danubio player by hitting a kick in his face 

In a widely-circulated video on social media, a La Luz player  Brian Cordara delivers a forceful kick to the face of a Danubio player named Joaquín Fernández, resulting in a dramatic knockout during the 67th minute of the match. The incident occurred as the La Luz player attempted a bicycle kick, but tragically misjudged his position, inadvertently striking the Danubio star with significant force. The unfortunate impact left the Danubio player unconscious, prompting immediate concern and attention from the surrounding players and medical staff. This shocking event has sparked widespread discussion and concern within the sporting community, emphasizing the importance of player safety. However, there was no red card for Brian Cordara of La Luz after this brutal kick to the face of Joaquín Fernández of Danubio.

Advertisement

Also Read: Lionel Messi’s unrealistic skills at MLS season opener astonishes fans

Advertisement

What happened during the match?

In the Copa Uruguay Round of 16 showdown, Danubio FC sealed a 1-0 victory over La Luz FC at Parque Palermo. After a goalless first half, Danubio found the breakthrough in the 90th minute, securing their win and progressing in the competition. The match was closely contested, as evidenced by the teams' comparable statistics, with Danubio ultimately edging ahead. With 3 corners and 7 shots, La Luz put up a strong fight, but Danubio's resilience prevailed. As the match ended, Danubio emerged triumphant, leaving La Luz to contemplate their next move in the tournament.

Advertisement

Published February 22nd, 2024 at 14:18 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin plays cricket

5 hours ago
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha's Fashion

16 hours ago
Sunil Grover

Sunil's On-Set Moment

16 hours ago
Fardeen Khan

Fardeen Khan's Style

16 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky Wedding

16 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti's New Look

16 hours ago
Randhir Kapoor

Randhir Arrives At Party

16 hours ago
Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal

Chahal's message for Jos

19 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant hits big sixes

20 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin visits bat factory

21 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

'Sachin' chants on flight

a day ago
Mitsitakis

PM Modi With Greek PM

a day ago
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis

Greek PM Visits Raj Ghat

a day ago
Jaishankar

Jaishankar Meets Greek FM

a day ago
Sophie Choudhary

Sophie With Her Dog

2 days ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty At Airport

2 days ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

2 days ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Walks In Style

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. PM Narendra Modi Likely to Meet Sandeshkhali Victims, Say Sources | LIVE

    India News6 minutes ago

  2. The Art Of Aerial Yoga And Its Amazing Benefits

    Web Stories7 minutes ago

  3. Samantha Shares Her Metabolic Age, Weight As She Resumes Work

    Entertainment9 minutes ago

  4. Latest Watch Trends That Are Here To Stay: Lockets, Pockets And More

    Lifestyle9 minutes ago

  5. 'TMC's Unofficial Emergency': Reaction Pours in as Santu Pan Gets Bail

    India News11 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo