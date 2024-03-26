Advertisement

Ahead of the start of its EURI 2024 preparation, France will take on Chile in an international friendly. Game. Les Blues will walk in as favorites and it will be intriguing to what Kylian Mbappe will pull off today, should he feature in the match. Chile are always a tricky team to deal with and could stun Didier Deschamps' team in their own backyard.

Ahead of the start of the match, let's find out how to watch the match live.

Advertisement

Also Read | China former football chief sentenced to life for bribery

When is France vs Chile Friendly match?

The France vs Chile match will take place on Tuesday, March 26. The timing of the match would be:

India: 1:30 AM IST

USA: 4 PM ET (March 27)

UK: 8 PM GMT

Where is the France vs Chile Friendly match taking place?

The France vs Chile international friendly will take place at Stade Vélodrome.

Advertisement

How to watch the France vs Chile live telecast in India?

Fans can watch the live telecast of the France vs Chile game on the Sony Sports network.

Advertisement

How to watch the France vs Chile live streaming in India?

The France vs Chile match will live stream on the Sony Liv app and website.

Advertisement

Also Read | Angel Di Maria's family receives chilling death threat

How to watch France vs Chile live streaming in the USA?

Fans in the USA can watch France vs Chile live streaming on VIX.

How to watch France vs Chile live streaming in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch France vs Chile international friendly game on Viaplay Sports Online.

Also Read | Flamengo striker Gabriel Barbosa suspended for 2 years

Advertisement

France vs Chile Probable starting XIs

France: Samba; Kounde, Saliba, Hernandez, Hernandez; Rabiot, Fofana, Zaire-Emery; Dembele, Giroud, Mbappe

Advertisement

Chile: Bravo; Isla, Diaz, Sierralta, Suazo; Nunez, Pavez, Osorio; Vargas, Brereton Diaz, Sanchez