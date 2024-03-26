×

Updated March 26th, 2024 at 23:02 IST

France vs Chile Live Streaming: How to watch the international friendly match in India, US, and UK?

Ahead of the start of the France vs Chile international friendly match, let's find out how to watch the match live. Get hold of the live streaming details.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Kylian Mbappe
Kylian Mbappe | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Ahead of the start of its EURI 2024 preparation, France will take on Chile in an international friendly. Game. Les Blues will walk in as favorites and it will be intriguing to what Kylian Mbappe will pull off today, should he feature in the match. Chile are always a tricky team to deal with and could stun Didier Deschamps' team in their own backyard.

Ahead of the start of the match, let's find out how to watch the match live.

Also Read | China former football chief sentenced to life for bribery

When is France vs Chile Friendly match?

The France vs Chile match will take place on Tuesday, March 26. The timing of the match would be:

  • India: 1:30 AM IST
  • USA: 4 PM ET (March 27)
  • UK: 8 PM GMT

Where is the France vs Chile Friendly match taking place?

The France vs Chile international friendly will take place at Stade Vélodrome.

How to watch the France vs Chile live telecast in India?

Fans can watch the live telecast of the France vs Chile game on the Sony Sports network.

How to watch the France vs Chile live streaming in India?

The France vs Chile match will live stream on the Sony Liv app and website.

Also Read | Angel Di Maria's family receives chilling death threat

How to watch France vs Chile live streaming in the USA?

Fans in the USA can watch France vs Chile live streaming on VIX.

How to watch France vs Chile live streaming in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch France vs Chile international friendly game on Viaplay Sports Online.

Also Read | Flamengo striker Gabriel Barbosa suspended for 2 years

France vs Chile Probable starting XIs

France: Samba; Kounde, Saliba, Hernandez, Hernandez; Rabiot, Fofana, Zaire-Emery; Dembele, Giroud, Mbappe

Chile: Bravo; Isla, Diaz, Sierralta, Suazo; Nunez, Pavez, Osorio; Vargas, Brereton Diaz, Sanchez

 

 

Published March 26th, 2024 at 23:02 IST

