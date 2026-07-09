France vs Morocco Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter-Finals In India?

FIFA World Cup 2026: Kylian Mbappe-led France will square off against Achraf Hakimi's Morocco in the quarter-final of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026 at the Boston Stadium on Friday, July 10.

The match between the two heavyweights will kick off at 1:30 AM IST. France and Morocco have played each other six times so far. Out of which, Les Bleus clinched four wins, and two games ended in a draw. The Atlas Lions failed to seal a single win against the mighty France.

France displayed a stunning performance in the tournament so far. Les Bleus topped Group I with nine points and marched into the knockout stage of the tournament. In the Round of 32, France thrashed Sweden 3-0 and confirmed their spot in the Round of 16, where they defeated Paraguay 1-0 and sailed into the quarter-finals of the tournament.

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The presence of Mbappe in the squad will play a crucial role for Les Bleus. The Real Madrid attacker scored seven goals and attempted two assists in the tournament so far.

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On the other hand, Morocco remain unbeaten in the tournament, advancing from Group C with seven points. They edged past the Netherlands on penalties in the Round of 32 before sweeping Canada aside in the Round of 16.

The Atlas Lions will miss Ismael Saibari in the upcoming match after he suffered a hamstring injury. The 25‑year‑old has been Morocco’s standout performer, scoring three goals and emerging as the team’s leading scorer in this edition of the World Cup.

France vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Streaming

When will the France vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2026 match be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final match between France and Morocco will be played on Friday, July 10 (IST).

At what time will the France vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2026 match be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final match between France and Morocco will kick off at 1:30 AM IST.

Where will the France vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2026 match be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final match between France and Morocco will be held at the Boston Stadium.

How to watch the live telecast of France vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2026 match in India?

The live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final match between France and Morocco will be available on United8 Sports.

How to watch the live streaming of France vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2026 match in India?