Two of the prominent European giants will take on each other in an international friendly. It will be Germany's final game before the resumption of club football. Thus, it will be their one big chance to figure out the best combination for the upcoming UEFA EURO 2024. For the Netherlands, it would be daunting to beat Germany in Germany. Thus, an exciting contest is lined up.

Ahead of the start of the match, let's figure out how to watch the match live.

When is Germany vs Netherlands Friendly match?

The Germany vs Netherlands match will take place on Tuesday, March 26. The timing of the match would be:

India : 1:15 AM IST

USA: 3:45 PM ET (March 27)

UK: 7:45 PM GMT

Where is the Germany vs Netherlands Friendly match taking place?

The Germany vs Netherlands international friendly will take place at Deutsche Bank Park.

How to watch the Germany vs Netherlands live telecast in India?

Fans can watch the live telecast of the Germany vs Netherlands game on the Sony Sports network.

How to watch the Germany vs Netherlands live streaming in India?

The Germany vs Netherlands match will live stream on the Sony Liv app and website.

How to watch Germany vs Netherlands live streaming in the USA?

Fans in the USA can watch Germany vs Netherlands live streaming on Fubo and FS2.

How to watch Germany vs Netherlands live streaming in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch Germany vs Netherlands international friendly game on Viaplay Sports Online.

Germany vs Netherlands Probable starting XIs

Germany: Ter Stegen; Kimmich, Rudiger, Tah, Raum; Andrich, Kroos; Musiala, Gundogan, Wirtz; Havertz

Netherlands: Flekken; Dumfries, De Ligt, Van Dijk, Ake; Veerman, Wijnaldum, Reijnders; Simons, Depay, Gakpo

