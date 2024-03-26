×

Updated March 26th, 2024 at 22:58 IST

Germany vs Netherlands Live Streaming: How to watch the international friendly in India, US, and UK?

Ahead of the start of the Germany vs Netherlands International friendly match, let's figure out how to watch the match live. Ger hold of the details.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Germany
Germany players celebrate after Germany's Florian Wirtz scored his side's opening goal during an international friendly soccer match between France and Germany at the Groupama stadium | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Two of the prominent European giants will take on each other in an international friendly. It will be Germany's final game before the resumption of club football. Thus, it will be their one big chance to figure out the best combination for the upcoming UEFA EURO 2024. For the Netherlands, it would be daunting to beat Germany in Germany. Thus, an exciting contest is lined up.

Ahead of the start of the match, let's figure out how to watch the match live. 

Also Read | 'One of the most embarrassing moment in Indian football': India lose to AFG in FIFA WC Qualifier

When is Germany vs Netherlands Friendly match?

The Germany vs Netherlands match will take place on Tuesday, March 26. The timing of the match would be:

  • India: 1:15 AM IST
  • USA: 3:45 PM ET (March 27)
  • UK: 7:45 PM GMT

Where is the Germany vs Netherlands Friendly match taking place?

The Germany vs Netherlands international friendly will take place at Deutsche Bank Park.

How to watch the Germany vs Netherlands live telecast in India?

Fans can watch the live telecast of the Germany vs Netherlands game on the Sony Sports network.

How to watch the Germany vs Netherlands live streaming in India?

The Germany vs Netherlands match will live stream on the Sony Liv app and website.

Also Read | Angel Di Maria's family receives chilling death threat

How to watch Germany vs Netherlands live streaming in the USA?

Fans in the USA can watch Germany vs Netherlands live streaming on Fubo and FS2.

How to watch Germany vs Netherlands live streaming in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch Germany vs Netherlands international friendly game on Viaplay Sports Online.

Also Read | Flamengo striker Gabriel Barbosa suspended for 2 years

Germany vs Netherlands Probable starting XIs

Germany: Ter Stegen; Kimmich, Rudiger, Tah, Raum; Andrich, Kroos; Musiala, Gundogan, Wirtz; Havertz 

Netherlands: Flekken; Dumfries, De Ligt, Van Dijk, Ake; Veerman, Wijnaldum, Reijnders; Simons, Depay, Gakpo
 

 

Published March 26th, 2024 at 22:58 IST

