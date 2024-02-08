English
Updated January 17th, 2024 at 14:55 IST

Giorgio Chiellini hired as a player development coach by Major League Soccer's Los Angeles FC

Former Italian defender Giorgio Chiellini was hired as a player development coach by Major League Soccer's Los Angeles FC on Tuesday, one month after his retirement as a player.The 39-year-old spent the previous 1 1/2 seasons with LA. He will work with coach Steve Cherundolo and his assistants.

Associated Press Television News
Giorgio Chiellini
Giorgio Chiellini | Image:AP
Chiellini made 117 appearances for Italy, playing in the 2010 and '14 World Cups and winning the 2021 European Championship. He played for Juventus from 2004-22 during a 22-year career, winning nine straight Serie A titles from 2012-20.

 

Published January 17th, 2024 at 14:49 IST

