Updated January 17th, 2024 at 14:55 IST
Giorgio Chiellini hired as a player development coach by Major League Soccer's Los Angeles FC
Former Italian defender Giorgio Chiellini was hired as a player development coach by Major League Soccer's Los Angeles FC on Tuesday, one month after his retirement as a player.The 39-year-old spent the previous 1 1/2 seasons with LA. He will work with coach Steve Cherundolo and his assistants.
- Sports
- 1 min read
Former Italian defender Giorgio Chiellini was hired as a player development coach by Major League Soccer's Los Angeles FC on Tuesday, one month after his retirement as a player.
The 39-year-old spent the previous 1 1/2 seasons with LA. He will work with coach Steve Cherundolo and his assistants.
Advertisement
Chiellini made 117 appearances for Italy, playing in the 2010 and '14 World Cups and winning the 2021 European Championship. He played for Juventus from 2004-22 during a 22-year career, winning nine straight Serie A titles from 2012-20.
Advertisement
Published January 17th, 2024 at 14:49 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Mumbai Open: Shrivalli goes down fightingSports 19 minutes ago
When Bollywood Experimented With Dark ComedyWeb Stories19 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.