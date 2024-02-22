English
Updated February 22nd, 2024 at 08:53 IST

GOAL! Cristiano Ronaldo exploits monumental defensive error to propel Al-Nassr to victory vs Feiha

Cristiano Ronaldo capitalizes on a major defensive mistake, securing a win for Al-Nassr over Al Feiha in a commanding performance in the AFC Champions League.

Aryan Suraj Chadha
Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo | Image:X/@AlNassrFC
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
In the AFC Champions League Round of 16 Leg 2 match, Al-Nassr secured a 2-0 victory over Al Feiha, progressing with a 3-0 aggregate win. Otávio opened the scoring in the 17th minute, followed by Cristiano Ronaldo's goal in the 86th minute. Al-Nassr dominated possession with 73%, showcasing their control throughout the match. The team demonstrated superior passing accuracy at 91%, while Al Feiha struggled to create opportunities with only 1 shot on target. Al-Nassr's tactical prowess sealed the win in front of their supporters at Al-Awwal Stadium.

Also Read: Coach Thomas Tuchel to leave Bayern Munich at the end of the season

Cristiano Ronaldo capitalises on a major blunder by Al Feiha's defense 

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a game-changing goal late on to lead Al-Nassr to a convincing 2-0 victory against Al-Fayha and guarantee their place in the AFC Champions League quarterfinals. At Al-Awwal Stadium, Al-Nassr's superiority was immediately apparent as Marcelo Brozovic controlled play from midfield. Otavio quickly made the breakthrough, heading home a beautiful cross from Al-Khaibari in the 17th minute.

Ronaldo took a little to settle into his tempo, but he quickly established himself as a formidable striker. After being fouled in the box, he was not awarded a penalty and his header hit the post, just missing the net. After the break, Al-Nassr continued to press for a second goal and stepped up their efforts. Ronaldo looked to have hit the net, but he was marginally offside. But with four minutes left, Ronaldo took advantage of a mistake on the part of the opposition defence and slotted the ball past custodian Vladimir Stojkovic with ease to give Al-Nassr an overall 3-0 triumph over their domestic rivals. 

Also Read: Mia Fishel tears her right ACL in US practice for the Gold Cup

In a few days, Al-Nassr will shift their attention to the Saudi Pro League and play Al-Shabab in their next match. They want to get closer to league leaders Al-Hilal as the race for the title gets closer, and they know how important it is to keep up the pace as Neymar’s Al Hilal holds a 7-point lead over CR7’s team.

Published February 22nd, 2024 at 08:53 IST

