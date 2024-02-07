Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 22:20 IST

'Great goal': Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr sensationalises his controversial goal against Almeria

As Real Madrid were trailing 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu against Almeria, Vinicius Jr. scored an equaliser but the legitimacy of the goal was questioned.

Prateek Arya
Vinícius Júnior
Vinicius Junior | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Sunday's La Liga game between Real Madrid and Almeria witnessed an incredible comeback from Los Blancos. The 14-time UCL winners were trailing 2-0 after the first half but came back strongly in the game in the next 45 minutes to end up winning the game 3-2. Goals from Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Jr. and a final-minute winner from Carvajal, secured Madrid three crucial points.

3 things you need to know

  • Real Madrid defeated Almeria 3-2 at Santiago Bernabeu 
  • Real Madrid were 0-2 down after the first half
  • Carvajal scored the winner in dying minutes

Also Read | India look to keep the hopes of reaching Asian Cup knockouts alive

Vinicius Jr. sensationalises his goal against Almeria on social media

Aside from the enthralling action, the Bernabeu crowd became the audience to some debatable VAR calls. First, it was the Sergio Arribas goal that came in the 61st minute, which did not stand courtesy of a foul in the build-up play, and then Vinicius Jr's shoulder strike that brought Madrid to level terms with Almeria, caused the most noise. Vinicius' goal went for VAR check, where one angle of the replay suggested that the ball had made contact with his arm. However, the benefit of the doubt was given to Madrid, and thus the goal stood.  

Madrid followed it up with the last-gasp winner, which came from the foot of Carvajal, and with that the comeback was complete.

Vinicius's goal received polarising remarks from fans and pundits. After apparently noting the voices being raised about his goal, the Real Madrid forward has thrown a reaction on a sight that showcases his goal. Vini described his goal as a "Great goal", and made it known that this is exactly how he used to score goals back home at the Copacabana Beach.

"Great goal!!! This is how he always did it on Copacabana beach", writes Vinicius Jr.

Also Read | Audio of VAR decisions in Real Madrid’s win against Almeria is out

Battle for the top spot in place

With the win, Real Madrid went atop of the standings for a brief period but Girona securing a 5-1 victory over Sevilla pushed Madrid to the second spot. There is only a gap of a point between the teams. Nevertheless. Carlo Ancelotti's side has a one-game cushion.

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 22:20 IST

