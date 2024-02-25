Pep Guardiola was also alleged to have taken drugs but he later fought the case to clear his name | Image: AP

Advertisement

Pep Guardiola appears to have welcomed the prospect of working alongside Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney at Manchester City. Wayne Rooney is arguably one of the greatest players from England to play the sport, but his managerial career’s start has not been as impressive as it was as a player. He looks to gain more experience and eyes to become one of the best managers in the world.

Also Read: Foden earns Man City a 1-0 win at Bournemouth

Advertisement

What did Pep Guardiola say about Wayne Rooney?

Rooney, who has been without a management post since leaving EFL Championship club Birmingham City in January, has long voiced a desire to lead Manchester United in the future. Nonetheless, the former Manchester United captain recently complimented Guardiola as 'the finest manager in the world' and expressed an interest in potentially working with him at City. Rooney made a huge statement about Pep Guardiola, he said:

Advertisement

“It depends (on whether I’d ever be an assistant) – if Pep Guardiola comes in and asks me to be his assistant, you’d walk there... For me, the best manager is Pep and you look at how he adapts – how they (City) are playing now is not the same as how they were playing four years ago.”

Guardiola has hinted at the potential of the Manchester United legend joining him at Manchester City, despite Rooney's deep links to the Red Devils (via BeanymanSports). Pep Guardiola said:

Advertisement

"It depends (on whether I’d ever be an assistant) – if Pep Guardiola comes in and asks me to be his assistant, you’d walk there... For me, the best manager is Pep and you look at how he adapts – how they (City) are playing now is not the same as how they were playing four years ago."



“He can come anytime, more than welcome. For all of City of course it's important but he's Red Devil so he is a United fan. So of course it's nice for all of us, Wayne Rooney has been one of the greatest in this country of all time.”

Also Read: Stan Bowles, maverick soccer player, dies at 75

Advertisement

Having won five Premier League championships and cemented his place as the team's all-time top goal scorer with 253 goals and 145 assists in 559 appearances across all competitions, Rooney's stellar playing career at Manchester United speaks for itself. Even though Rooney managed DC United in Major League Soccer and Derby County in the EFL League One, his time at Birmingham City was disappointing as he saw just two wins in 15 games. However, Rooney's influence on English football is still significant, since he is regarded as one of the best players in the history of the game. There were twenty-five of his intense matches in the Manchester derby versus Manchester City, and Rooney won thirteen of them.