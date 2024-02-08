Updated January 17th, 2024 at 07:51 IST
Hertha Berlin left 'stunned' after death of club president Kay Bernstein at the age of 43
Hertha Berlin was left “stunned” on Tuesday following the death of club president Kay Bernstein at the age of 43.
- Sports
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Hertha Berlin was left “stunned” on Tuesday following the death of club president Kay Bernstein at the age of 43.
Hertha announced he had died unexpectedly and that “the entire club, its committees and employees are stunned and deeply dismayed.”
Advertisement
Local media reported that Bernstein was with the team for its training camp in Alicante, Spain last week, and had returned on a flight to Berlin on Sunday.
The B.Z. tabloid reported that he died from a suspected heart attack.
Advertisement
Bernstein, a former hardcore Hertha ultra with no prior managerial experience, was surprisingly elected president in June 2022 when the club was reeling from years of mismanagement and boardroom turmoil.
He oversaw the cash-strapped club’s takeover by an American investment group and relegation from the Bundesliga last season.
Advertisement
“The Hertha family mourns with Kay’s survivors and their thoughts are with his family, friends and companions during this difficult time,” the club said in a statement.
Advertisement
Published January 17th, 2024 at 07:51 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Mumbai Open: Shrivalli goes down fightingSports 19 minutes ago
When Bollywood Experimented With Dark ComedyWeb Stories20 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.