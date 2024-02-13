Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 13th, 2024 at 09:39 IST

‘Him and I were not big friends’- Barca icon discloses issue with Messi prompting Pep's intervention

Barcelona legend admits to not being close with Lionel Messi, leading to Guardiola intervention due to their strained relationship.

Aryan Suraj Chadha
Pep Guardiola & Lionel Messi embracing each other
Pep Guardiola & Lionel Messi embracing each other | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Lionel Messi is widely regarded as an all-time great, especially during his time at Barcelona, where he engaged in a fierce rivalry with Real Madrid and their star, Cristiano Ronaldo. While many revered Messi as a legendary figure in Barcelona, there were instances when he and his teammates were at odds and not in sync.

 Rafael Marquez opens up on his ugly relationship with Lionel Messi 

Rafael Marquez, a renowned figure in Barcelona's history, has spoken up about his hard relationship with club hero Lionel Messi. The former Mexican center-back, who now manages Barcelona's youth squad, admitted that he had disagreements with Messi during their time at the club. Pep Guardiola, the manager at the time, intervened in the dispute.

According to sources from The Sun, cited by Yordi Tosada, Marquez described an instance in which he disagreed with Messi's style of play during training sessions. Marquez was frustrated by what he saw as Messi's 'exaggerated' dribbling, which eventually led to tensions between the two players. Rafael Marquez on the Argentine legend: 

Advertisement

“We knew that Leo could dribble to three or four players, but sometimes exaggerated it a lot. We tried to direct it, saying to him: 'Here you dribble, here you don't'.

“By my strong insistence in these instructions, started a problem between Messi and I. We began to exchange words, and Guardiola had to intervene to solve the problem. Messi and I were not big friends. We were colleagues.”

Rafael Marquez and Lionel Messi forged a strong combination at Barcelona from 2004–05 until 2009–10, which helped the team achieve incredible success. Together, they won four La Liga championships, including the esteemed continental treble during the season that will never be forgotten in 2008–09.

Advertisement

The 44-year-old Marquez set off on a career that saw him play for teams all over the world after leaving Camp Nou in 2010. Before officially retiring from professional football in 2018, he was a notable player for the New York Red Bulls, Leon, Hellas Verona, and Atlas.

By contrast, Lionel Messi stayed a key player at Barcelona until his unexpected free transfer to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in 2021. The renowned football player is now working for Inter Miami of the Major League Soccer (MLS). He joined the team in the summer of 2023 to continue his remarkable career. 

Advertisement

Published February 13th, 2024 at 09:39 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Meets Fans

10 hours ago
G-Eazy

G-Eazy In Mumbai

10 hours ago
Tara Sutaria

Tara's Airport Look

10 hours ago
#BengalWomensUprising

Sandeshkhali's violence

10 hours ago
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar

Dishul Reveal Baby's Face

10 hours ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky With Arm-Sling

10 hours ago
Krystle D'Souza Gives A Glimpse Of Her Vacation

Krystle's Vacation

10 hours ago
Dharmendra

Dharmendra's Viral Video

10 hours ago
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Deepveer's Airport Style

10 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant's inspiring video

13 hours ago
Elvish Yadav Slaps Man

Elvish Yadav Slaps Man

16 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sid-Kiara Viral Video

16 hours ago
Celebs

Neha Dhupia's Party

16 hours ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina's Beach Vacay

16 hours ago
Shamita Shetty

Shamita on TBMAUJ Trend

17 hours ago
Jennifer Aniston

Jen's 55th B-day

17 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Geheraiyaan BTS

17 hours ago
Sidharth

Sid-Kiara Return To Bay

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Live: 'Delhi Chalo' March Commences From Punjab, Section 144 in Delhi

    India News11 minutes ago

  2. Pamela Anderson’s Bare-Faced Makeup Free Looks Draw Attention

    Lifestyle16 minutes ago

  3. WWE Raw Results: Explosive action unfolds as Cody Rhodes saves Sami Zayn

    Sports 18 minutes ago

  4. Biden Campaign's TikTok Debut Sparks National Security Concerns

    World18 minutes ago

  5. Rajinikanth's Lal Salaam Crawls Its Way To ₹15 Crore In 4 Days

    Entertainment20 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement