The Indian football team embarks on their AFC Asian Cup campaign against Australia. With a fresh lineup, India aims to make an impact in the tournament. Facing a formidable opponent in Australia, India's players like Sunil Chhetri and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu will be crucial in solidifying their chances. The match, scheduled at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, promises an intense battle as both teams strive for an early lead in Group B. Expectations are high as India enters the tournament, and fans eagerly await an exhilarating showdown that starts on Saturday, January 13, 2024.

3 things you need to know

India vs Australia, Group B will be played on Saturday

Sunil Chhetri will lead the Indian Football Team

India is placed in a tough group but are anticipated to perform well

Famous Indian athlete Neeraj Chopra wished the Indian football team well as they headed for the AFC Asian Cup. Chopra praised the team's commitment and diligence in a social media post on behalf of the Indian Football Team. His words of support struck a chord with supporters, highlighting the need for unity in all sports. Backing for the team's participation in the event came from many sources, and Chopra's backing raised the ante. Chopra's message of goodwill highlighted the significance of togetherness within the Indian sports community as the Indian football team got ready for their first-ever encounter against Australia. In video posted by the Indian Football Team on Instagram, Neeraj Chopra stated:

“Greetings to everyone. I want to wish the Indian Football Team all the very best for their upcoming AFC Asian Cup. I hope that your preparations are going well and I request all the Indians to support our team, as they have worked very hard and they will do really well in the competition.

Indian Football Team Squad

Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Vishal Kaith.

Defenders: Akash Mishra, Lalchungnunga, Mehtab Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Pritam Kotal, Rahul Bheke, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhasish Bose

Midfielders: Anirudh Thapa, Brandon Fernandes, Deepak Tangri, Lalengmawia Ralte, Sahal Abdul Samad,

Wingers: Naorem Mahesh Singh, Liston Colaco, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Udanta Singh, Rahul KP, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Manvir Singh

Forwards: Ishan Pandita, Sunil Chhetri, Vikram Partap Singh