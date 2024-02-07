English
Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 19:38 IST

'Remove Stimac asap. Bring in Mourinho': India's disaster show in Asian Cup makes fans furious

This disappointing performance has prompted Indian football fans to mock the national team, with head coach Igor Stimac also bearing the brunt of fans' wrath.

Vishal Tiwari
Fans want Igor Stimac to be sacked
Fans want Igor Stimac to be sacked | Image:AP/Jio Cinema
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The Indian football team on Tuesday got knocked out of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 after going down against Syria in their last group-stage match. Syria won their final Group B match against India 1-0 at the Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar. Throughout the competition, India failed to score even a single goal but conceded a whopping six goals to its name. 

3 things you need to know

  • India did not score a single goal in the AFC Asian Cup group stage
  • India lost all three matches in the competition
  • India conceded six goals while scoring none

Netizens troll Indian football team

A few years ago, when Sunil Chhetri urged Indian fans to attend their matches in person, the response was overwhelming. Fans from all corners of the country started filling stadiums for India's matches and other league games featuring Indian stars.

However, despite the tremendous support, the Indian men's football team has consistently disappointed their fans, facing tournament exits one after another. In the latest development, India suffered a humiliating 1-0 defeat to Syria, leading to their elimination from the AFC Asian Cup 2023.

This disappointing performance has prompted Indian football fans to mock the national team, with head coach Igor Stimac also bearing the brunt of fans' frustration.

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 19:15 IST

