The Indian football team on Tuesday got knocked out of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 after going down against Syria in their last group-stage match. Syria won their final Group B match against India 1-0 at the Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar. Throughout the competition, India failed to score even a single goal but conceded a whopping six goals to its name.

3 things you need to know

India did not score a single goal in the AFC Asian Cup group stage

India lost all three matches in the competition

India conceded six goals while scoring none

Netizens troll Indian football team

A few years ago, when Sunil Chhetri urged Indian fans to attend their matches in person, the response was overwhelming. Fans from all corners of the country started filling stadiums for India's matches and other league games featuring Indian stars.

However, despite the tremendous support, the Indian men's football team has consistently disappointed their fans, facing tournament exits one after another. In the latest development, India suffered a humiliating 1-0 defeat to Syria, leading to their elimination from the AFC Asian Cup 2023.

This disappointing performance has prompted Indian football fans to mock the national team, with head coach Igor Stimac also bearing the brunt of fans' frustration.

It's not just the result, we seem clueless on the pitch on how to create scoring opportunities.

Stimac did well after Constantine torture era but it's time to move on from him, we have better players now to play certain style of football. He can leave now. 🥂#IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/eCKFRGsQOG — Jax (@JaxMCFC) January 23, 2024

What a disaster of a campaign we had!!!

0 goals scored

6 goals conceded

3 games played



This gotta be final nail in th coffin. #StimacOut pic.twitter.com/WIui0FobMy — Vaibhav (@Vaibhav_KY) January 23, 2024

I'm a common indian footie fan like ramesh ghaziabadi and I want #StimacOut.



Thank you for your services, leave my beautiful country. 😊#IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/xiKRLtvdWe — Jax (@JaxMCFC) January 23, 2024

Pathetic Display 🤬



Now some clowns 🤡 will come and support Stimac and speak rubbish



It's enough, nowhere to hide now 🤬😡#StimacOUT @IndianFootball — ସୁଭଜିତ୍ ବେହେରା (@Subhajit_2001) January 23, 2024