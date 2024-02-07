Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 19:38 IST
'Remove Stimac asap. Bring in Mourinho': India's disaster show in Asian Cup makes fans furious
This disappointing performance has prompted Indian football fans to mock the national team, with head coach Igor Stimac also bearing the brunt of fans' wrath.
- Sports
- 2 min read
Advertisement
The Indian football team on Tuesday got knocked out of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 after going down against Syria in their last group-stage match. Syria won their final Group B match against India 1-0 at the Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar. Throughout the competition, India failed to score even a single goal but conceded a whopping six goals to its name.
3 things you need to know
- India did not score a single goal in the AFC Asian Cup group stage
- India lost all three matches in the competition
- India conceded six goals while scoring none
Also Read: Lautaro scores late to help Inter beat 10-man Napoli 1-0 and lift Italian Super Cup in Saudi Arabia
Advertisement
Netizens troll Indian football team
A few years ago, when Sunil Chhetri urged Indian fans to attend their matches in person, the response was overwhelming. Fans from all corners of the country started filling stadiums for India's matches and other league games featuring Indian stars.
Advertisement
However, despite the tremendous support, the Indian men's football team has consistently disappointed their fans, facing tournament exits one after another. In the latest development, India suffered a humiliating 1-0 defeat to Syria, leading to their elimination from the AFC Asian Cup 2023.
This disappointing performance has prompted Indian football fans to mock the national team, with head coach Igor Stimac also bearing the brunt of fans' frustration.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Published January 23rd, 2024 at 19:15 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Gen Z financial trendsBusiness News10 minutes ago
Sunrisers reach second consecutive SA20 finalSports 10 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.