Updated January 29th, 2024 at 15:26 IST

India squad for SAFF U-19 Women’s Championship announced

The Indian U19 girls, who finished runners-up in the 2021 edition, will open their campaign against Bhutan on February 2, 2024.

Republic Sports Desk
India U19 women's team
India U19 women's team | Image:AIFF
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The U19 Women’s National Team head coach Sukla Dutta, on Monday, January 29, 2024, announced a 23-member squad for the SAFF U19 Women’s Championship 2024 scheduled to take place in Dhaka, Bangladesh from 2 to 8 February, 2024. The Young Tigresses will depart for Bangladesh tomorrow, January 30, 2024. 

The Indian U19 girls, who finished runners-up in the 2021 edition, will open their campaign against Bhutan on February 2, 2024 followed by defending champions Bangladesh on February 4 and Nepal on February 6.

The tournament will be played in a round robin format with the top two teams after the league round will face each other in the final. All the matches will be played at the Mostafa Kamal Stadium in Dhaka. The matches will be live streamed on Sportzworkz YouTube Channel.

The 23-member squad: 

Goalkeepers: Khushi Kumari, Anika Devi Sharubam, Hempriya Seram

Defenders: Heena Khatun, Vikshit Bara, Sonibia Devi Irom, Juhi Singh, Nishima Kumari

Midfielders: Shivani Toppo, Lalita Boypai, Akhila Rajan, Rivka Ramji, Arina Devi Nameirakpam, Cindy Remruatpuii Colney, Menaka Devi Lourembam, Sibani Devi Nongmeikapam, Thoibisana Chanu Toijam

Forwards: Babita Kumari, Nitu Linda, Sulanjana Raul, Neha, Pooja, Sahena TH

Head Coach: Sukla Dutta

India’s fixtures at the SAFF U-19 Women’s Championship: 

February 2: India vs Bhutan, 2.30 PM IST 
February 4: Bangladesh vs India, 6.30 PM IST
February 6: India vs Nepal, 2.30 PM IST
February 8: Final (Top two teams), 5.30 PM IST

Published January 29th, 2024 at 15:26 IST

