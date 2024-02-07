Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 18:23 IST
India thrash Bhutan 10-0 in SAFF U-19 Women's Championship opener
Pooja struck in the 31st, 58th, 59th and 90+4 minute while Sibani Devi (8th, 19th and 36th) scored a first-half hat-trick.
A rampaging India hammered Bhutan 10-0 to begin their SAFF U-19 Women’s Championship campaign on a rollicking note with Pooja scoring four goals here on Friday.
Striker Sulanjana Raul (53rd), Menaka Lourembam (61st) and Arina Devi (73rd) added three more goals to take India’s tally to double figures.
Goalkeeper Anika Devi and Arina made their junior international debuts on Friday.
India will play their next match against Bangladesh on Sunday.
