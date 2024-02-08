Updated January 13th, 2024 at 19:06 IST
India vs Australia AFC Asian Cup 2023 highlights: Aus overwhelms Ind with relentless onslaught
The Indian tigers will begin their AFC Asian Cup 2023 journey today. Placed in Group B, Sunil Chhetri's men will take on the formidable Australian side. Catch all the live updates related to India vs Australia instantly at this space. From every goal to each booking to any big moment from the match, all will be reported here.
7: 04 IST, January 13th 2024
That's it, India suffer huge defeat at the hands of Australia. The Blue Tigers were completely rattled in the first half however kept the persistence going. Second half proved to be disastrous in terms of score line as both the goals came in second half. 2-0 turned out to be the final score.
6: 45 IST, January 13th 2024
Australia take 2-0 lead. Bos slots it in at the 72nd minute.
6: 18 IST, January 13th 2024
Australia get to the score sheet immediately after the start of the second half. Irvine is the goal-scorer. Australia 1-0.
5: 53 IST, January 13th 2024
It's half time. India would have to re-group and come up with significant modifications in the half. In the first half, Australia received countless corners, but the gritty defense of India always came up with a block. It's 0-0 after first half.
5: 38 IST, January 13th 2024
India are under relentless attack by Australia, struggling to keep possession.
5: 33 IST, January 13th 2024
India are sitting back and showcasing grit as Australians are coming up again and again.
5: 24 IST, January 13th 2024
Australia could hold onto the error made by India. The score stands 0-0 after 24 minutes.
5: 17 IST, January 13th 2024
Sunil Chhetri missed a sitter as per his standards in the 16th minute. The opportunity to go 1-0 up goes begging.
5: 01 IST, January 13th 2024
Referee sinals kick-off and here we go.
4: 55 IST, January 13th 2024
It's National Anthem time. The match is about to begin.
4: 41 IST, January 13th 2024
India vs Australia AFC Asian Cup 2023 Live Updates: Here are the playing XIs-
India: Gurpreet (GK), Bheke, Bose, Jhingan, Suresh, Manvir, Chhetri (C), Chhangte, Ralte, Poojary, Tangri
Australia: Ryan (C) (GK), Rowles, Boyle, Metcalfe, Duke, Behich, Baccus, Souttar, Irvine, Goodwin, Jones
4: 04 IST, January 13th 2024
India squad: Amrinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Vishal Kaith, Akash Mishra, Lalchungnunga, Mehtab Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Pritam Kotal, Rahul Bheke, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhasish Bose, Anirudh Thapa, Brandon Fernandes, Deepak Tangri, Lalengmawia Ralte, Liston Colaco, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Udanta Singh, Ishan Pandita, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Manvir Singh, Rahul Kannoly Praveen, Sunil Chhetri, Vikram Partap Singh
3: 56 IST, January 13th 2024
Fans in India can catch the India vs Australia AFC Asian Cup 2023 match live on Sports18. Simultaneously the match will be live streamed on the JioCinema App.
3: 54 IST, January 13th 2024
The India vs Australia AFC Asian Cup 2023 match will take place at at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Qatar. Live action will begin from 5 PM IST.
3: 51 IST, January 13th 2024
Good afternoon folks! Welcome to the live blog of India vs Australia AFC Asian Cup 2023 Group B match. An intriguing contest is expected to take place and while the challenge is daunting, all eyes would be on Indian tigers to make a monumental mark in the tournament. While the action is going to be intense, the coverage of the game is set to be non-spot as well. Catch all the happenings of the match here at republicworld.com
