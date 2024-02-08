Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 13th, 2024 at 12:30 IST

India vs Australia LIVE Streaming: How to watch AFC Asian Cup match in India & Australia?

View the live streaming information for the today's AFC Asian Cup match between Australia and India at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Qatar.

Aryan Suraj Chadha
India vs Australia live streaming
India vs Australia live streaming | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
In the AFC Asian Cup, the Indian football team will play Australia. India hopes to leave its stamp on the competition with a strong team. In order to build India's chances against a formidable opponent like Australia, Sunil Chhetri and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu would be essential. Both sides are hoping to grab an early lead in Group B, therefore the match, which takes place at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, is predicted to be tight. Fans are looking forward to an exciting match that will start on Saturday, January 13, 2024, when India enters the game.

3 things you need to know 

  • India vs Australia, Group B will be played on Saturday
  • Sunil Chhetri will lead the Indian Football Team 
  • India is placed in a tough group but is anticipated to perform well

Also Read: Bayern Munich wins game dedicated to Beckenbauer as Bundesliga returns

When and where is the India vs Australia AFC Asian Cup match?

The AFC Asian Cup match between India and Australia is scheduled for Saturday, January 13, 2024.

Kickoff time: 5:00 PM IST.
Venue: The match will be held at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar.

Where can Indians watch the India vs Australia AFC Asian Cup match?

The AFC Asian Cup match will be broadcast on Sports18 Network's TV channels.

Where can I watch the online streaming of the India vs Australia AFC Asian Cup match?

To watch the live streaming of the India vs Australia AFC Asian Cup match, you can tune in to the JioCinema app and website.

Also Read: Luton grabs controversial late goal to rescue vital point at Burnley

Where can Australians watch the India vs Australia AFC Asian Cup match?

The AFC Asian Cup match will be broadcast on Network 10 in Australia.

India vs Australia: Predicted XI

India Predicted Line-up: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (gk), Subhasish Bose, Sandesh Jhingan, Mehtab Singh, Pritam Kotal, Anirudh Thapa, Brandon Fernandes, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Manvir Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Liston Colaco

Australia Predicted Line-up: Joe Gauci (gk), Nathaniel Atkinson, Aziz Behich, Cameron Burgess, Thomas Deng, Riley McGree, Connor Metcalfe, Aiden O’Neill, Martin Boyle, Mitchell Duke, Marco Tilio

Published January 13th, 2024 at 12:30 IST

