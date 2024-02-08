Advertisement

In the AFC Asian Cup, the Indian football team will play Australia. India hopes to leave its stamp on the competition with a strong team. In order to build India's chances against a formidable opponent like Australia, Sunil Chhetri and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu would be essential. Both sides are hoping to grab an early lead in Group B, therefore the match, which takes place at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, is predicted to be tight. Fans are looking forward to an exciting match that will start on Saturday, January 13, 2024, when India enters the game.

3 things you need to know

India vs Australia, Group B will be played on Saturday

Sunil Chhetri will lead the Indian Football Team

India is placed in a tough group but is anticipated to perform well

When and where is the India vs Australia AFC Asian Cup match?

The AFC Asian Cup match between India and Australia is scheduled for Saturday, January 13, 2024.

Kickoff time: 5:00 PM IST.

Venue: The match will be held at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar.

Where can Indians watch the India vs Australia AFC Asian Cup match?

The AFC Asian Cup match will be broadcast on Sports18 Network's TV channels.

Where can I watch the online streaming of the India vs Australia AFC Asian Cup match?

To watch the live streaming of the India vs Australia AFC Asian Cup match, you can tune in to the JioCinema app and website.

Where can Australians watch the India vs Australia AFC Asian Cup match?

The AFC Asian Cup match will be broadcast on Network 10 in Australia.

India vs Australia: Predicted XI

India Predicted Line-up: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (gk), Subhasish Bose, Sandesh Jhingan, Mehtab Singh, Pritam Kotal, Anirudh Thapa, Brandon Fernandes, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Manvir Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Liston Colaco

Australia Predicted Line-up: Joe Gauci (gk), Nathaniel Atkinson, Aziz Behich, Cameron Burgess, Thomas Deng, Riley McGree, Connor Metcalfe, Aiden O’Neill, Martin Boyle, Mitchell Duke, Marco Tilio