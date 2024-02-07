Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 09:32 IST
India vs England 2nd Test Match
Get hold of the Dream11 fantasy XI tips and suggestions for the 2nd Test match between India and England, which will be contested in Visakhapatnam.
India and England will lock horns as they will be up for the supreme battle in the second Test Match at the Dr. Y.S. Rajashekar Reddy ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium. The Three Lions dominated the hosts in the first test, and the Men in Blue will aim for a rebound in today's match and will be on a war path to achieve the same.
3 Things you need to know
- IND and ENG will square off in the second Test match today
- The match will take place in Visakhapatnam
- England is 1-0 in the five-match Test series against India
India vs England 2nd Test: Dream11 Tips, toss, weather update, probable XIs
India vs England 2nd Test: Dream11 Prediction
Wicketkeepers: Jonny Bairstow, KS Bharat
Batters: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ben Duckett, Rohit Sharma, Ben Stokes
Bowlers: Tom Hartley, Jasprit Bumrah
All-Rounders: Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Joe Root
India vs England 2nd Test: Toss
India won the toss and captain Rohit Sharma has decided to bat first.
India vs England 2nd Test: Pitch Report
Even in white-ball matches, Vizag is usually a sluggish wicket because the spinners have plenty of help. Nonetheless, in both of the two Test matches that have taken place, there have been high-scoring affairs. For the IND vs. ENG Test, a spinning track is anticipated, however, the hosts must exercise caution.
India vs England 2nd Test: Weather Forecast
With a maximum temperature of 34°C and a low temperature of 22°C, the weather in Visakhapatnam is predicted to be pleasant. It is anticipated that the weather will be ideal for most of the game. But during the next three days, there's a probability of precipitation. There is a 25% chance of rain in Visakhapatnam over the next two days, according to Accuweather.
India vs England 2nd Test: Playing XIs
India Playing XI
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas lyer, KS Bharat (wk), R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav
England Playing XI
Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (C), Ben Foakes, Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Shoaib Bashir, James Anderson
