India and England will lock horns as they will be up for the supreme battle in the second Test Match at the Dr. Y.S. Rajashekar Reddy ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium. The Three Lions dominated the hosts in the first test, and the Men in Blue will aim for a rebound in today's match and will be on a war path to achieve the same.

3 Things you need to know

IND and ENG will square off in the second Test match today

The match will take place in Visakhapatnam

England is 1-0 in the five-match Test series against India

India vs England 2nd Test: Dream11 Tips, toss, weather update, probable XIs

India vs England 2nd Test: Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Jonny Bairstow, KS Bharat

Batters: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ben Duckett, Rohit Sharma, Ben Stokes

Bowlers: Tom Hartley, Jasprit Bumrah

All-Rounders: Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Joe Root

India vs England 2nd Test: Toss

India won the toss and captain Rohit Sharma has decided to bat first.

India vs England 2nd Test: Pitch Report

Even in white-ball matches, Vizag is usually a sluggish wicket because the spinners have plenty of help. Nonetheless, in both of the two Test matches that have taken place, there have been high-scoring affairs. For the IND vs. ENG Test, a spinning track is anticipated, however, the hosts must exercise caution.

India vs England 2nd Test: Weather Forecast

With a maximum temperature of 34°C and a low temperature of 22°C, the weather in Visakhapatnam is predicted to be pleasant. It is anticipated that the weather will be ideal for most of the game. But during the next three days, there's a probability of precipitation. There is a 25% chance of rain in Visakhapatnam over the next two days, according to Accuweather.

India vs England 2nd Test: Playing XIs

India Playing XI

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas lyer, KS Bharat (wk), R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav

England Playing XI

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (C), Ben Foakes, Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Shoaib Bashir, James Anderson