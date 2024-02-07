Advertisement

The Indian football team is playing it's final AFC Asian Cup 2023 group-stage match against Syria on Tuesday at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor. India are already languishing in the last position in the group table after defeats to Australia and Uzbekistan. A win is a must in the India vs Syria game for the Sunil Chhetri-led side and rest depends on their goal difference. The four top third-placed sides in the group stage will make it to the next stage and all hinges on India's display in Qatar on Tuesday. This is very likely to be Sunil Chhetri's final AFC Asian Cup clash and he would definitely like to make it memorable.

“One thing we knew for sure was we would have to deal with their physicality. It wasn’t a surprise when we drew Australia, Uzbekistan and Syria,” Chhetri told reporters before Syria match.

“What has helped us is we’ve had two games against teams that were quite physical. What’s more important is we rectify the small mistakes we made (in the first two games). We can’t change things completely, but knowing how we fared physically, we need to rectify mistakes. Playing those two teams has given us the experience we need to play physical games.”

3 things you need to know

India vs Syria, Group B will be played on Tuesday

Sunil Chhetri will lead the Indian Football Team

India is a must-win position to have any chance to qualify for the next stage.

When and where is the India vs Syria AFC Asian Cup match being held?

India vs Syria AFC Asian Cup match is scheduled for Tuesday, January 23, 2024.

Kickoff time: 5:00 PM IST.

Venue: The India vs Syria match will be held at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor.

Where can we watch India vs Syria live telecast on TV in India?

India vs Syria live telecast of AFC Asian Cup match will be broadcast on Sports18 Network's TV channels.

How to watch India vs Syria live streaming in India?

India vs Syria live streaming will be available on the JioCinema app and website. You can catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on republicworld.com.

How to watch India vs Syria live streaming in the USA?

India vs Syria live streaming will be available on the CBS network in USA.

How to watch India vs Syria live streaming in the Middle East?

India vs Syria live streaming will be available on Abu Dhabi Sports in the Middle East region.

How to watch India vs Syria live streaming in the Australia?

India vs Syria live streaming will be available on Network 10 as well as 10 Play and Paramount+.

How to watch India vs Syria live streaming in the UK?

India vs Syria live streaming will be available on Triller TV+ in the United Kingdom.

India vs Syria: Past six meetings

India 2-3 Syria - Nehru Cup - August 2007

India 1-0 Syria - Nehru Cup - August 2007

India 0-1 Syria - International Friendly - August 2009

Syria 1-1 India - International Friendly - August 2009

India 2-1 Syria - International Friendly - August 2012

India 1-1 Syria - Intercontinental Cup - July 2019