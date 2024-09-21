sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Tirupati Laddus Row | Fight Against Terrorism | PM Modi's US Trip | Quad Summit | Kolkata Horror |

Published 14:37 IST, September 21st 2024

Exclusive/ 'We'll Give You Reason To Smile': Indian Football Star Akash Mishra Makes FIFA WC Promise To Fans

Indian Football fans were left disappointed with Blue Tigers disappointing World Cup qualifiers, star player Akash Mishra vows to make fans happy again.

Reported by: Sahil Kapoor
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Indian Football star Akash Mishra
Indian Football star Akash Mishra | Image: Instagram/Akash Mishra
  • Listen to this article
  • 8 min read
Advertisement

14:25 IST, September 21st 2024