Published 14:37 IST, September 21st 2024
Exclusive/ 'We'll Give You Reason To Smile': Indian Football Star Akash Mishra Makes FIFA WC Promise To Fans
Indian Football fans were left disappointed with Blue Tigers disappointing World Cup qualifiers, star player Akash Mishra vows to make fans happy again.
Reported by: Sahil Kapoor
Indian Football star Akash Mishra | Image: Instagram/Akash Mishra
14:25 IST, September 21st 2024