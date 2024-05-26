Published 11:12 IST, May 26th 2024
Inter Miami disappoints Whitecaps fans with missing stars and 2-1 victory
Robert Taylor scored a first-half goal and picked up an assist on Leo Campana's netter in the second half and Inter Miami defeated the Vancouver Whitecaps 2-1 on Saturday night, despite missing superstar Lionel Messi along with high-scoring Luis Suárez and midfielder Sergio Busquets.
- Sports
- 2 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Inter Miami coach Tata Martino reacts on the sideline as Robert Taylor watches during the second half of the team's MLS soccer match against the Vancouver Whitecaps in Vancouver, British Columbia | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
11:12 IST, May 26th 2024