Inter Miami vs New England Revolution Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch MLS Live In India?

Lionel Messi in action during the Inter Miami vs LA Galaxy MLS game. | Image: AP

Much will be at stake when Inter Miami will host New England Revolution in an MLS game at the Chase Stadium. Lionel Messi and Co. were humbled 5-3 by Chicago Fire in the last game, and they need to win this match at any cost to stay in the hunt for their second consecutive MLS Supporters’ Shield.

Inter Miami are currently 4th in the standings and are seven points adrift of the table toppers, Philadelphia Union, which have played a game more. Messi will definitely have a shot in the game after Inter Miami's defence was exposed brutally in the game.

They have already qualified for the MLS playoffs, and manager Javier Mascherano will be hoping to shake up things in order to end the losing run.

Inter Miami vs New England Revolution MLS Live Streaming

When will the Inter Miami vs New England Revolution MLS match be played?

The MLS match between Inter Miami and New England Revolution will be played on Sunday, October 5.

Where will the Inter Miami vs New England Revolution MLS match be played?

The MLS match between Inter Miami vs New England Revolution will take place at Chase Stadium.

At what time will the Inter Miami vs New England Revolution MLS match be played?

The MLS match between Inter Miami vs New England Revolution will kick off at 5 AM IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the MLS match between Inter Miami and New England Revolution in India?

The live telecast of the MLS match between Inter Miami and New England Revolution won't be available in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the MLS match between Inter Miami and New England Revolution in India?