Updated February 21st, 2024 at 22:57 IST

Inter Miami vs Real Salt Lake LIVE Streaming: Is Lionel Messi playing tonight in MLS match?

Ahead of the start of the Inter Miami vs Real Salt Lake game, let's find out how to watch the MLS game live. Get hold of the live streaming details.

Republic Sports Desk
Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi | Image:AP
Inter Miami will take on Real Salt Lake will take on Wednesday, February 21, 2024. The match will take place at the Chase Stadium. Considering the recent results, Miami is not in good form, however, those were all friendly encounters, whereas this one comes under the purview of MLS.

Also Read | Lionel Messi donates 8th Ballon D'or to his ex-club

Will Lionel Messi play the Inter Miami vs Real Salt Lake MLS Game?

Despite not featuring for a full 90 minutes in the last few matches, Lionel Messi is fit and expected to start for Inter Miami in the match against Real Salt Lake. 

When is the Inter Miami vs Real Salt Lake match taking place?

The match between Inter Miami and Real Salt Lake is scheduled for Wednesday, February 21.

Where is the Inter Miami vs Real Salt Lake match taking place?

The match between Inter Miami and Real Salt Lake will take place at the Chase Stadium in Florida.\

Also Read | Haaland comes to the rescue for Man City

At what time will the Inter Miami vs Real Salt Lake match start?

The match between Inter Miami and Real Salt Lake will start at 6:30 AM IST.

How to watch Inter Miami vs Real Salt Lake match live streaming in India?

You can catch the Inter Miami vs Real Salt Lake match on Apple TV in India.

How to watch Inter Miami vs Real Salt Lake match live telecast in India?

There will be no live telecast of the Inter Miami vs Real Salt Lake match in India.

How to watch Inter Miami vs Real Salt Lake live streaming in the UK?

In the UK, the match between Inter Miami and Real Salt Lake will be available on Apple TV.

How to watch Inter Miami vs Real Salt Lake live streaming in the USA?

In the USA, the match between Inter Miami andReal Salt Lake will be available on Apple TV.

Inter Miami vs Real Salt Lake predicted XI

Inter Miami: Callender; Yedlin, Freire, Aviles, Alba; Gressel, Busquets, Ruiz; Messi, Suarez, Gomez.

Real Salt Lake: MacMath; Brody, Glad, Vera, Katranis; Ojeda, Palacio; Gomez, Crooks, Luna; Arango.

Published February 21st, 2024 at 22:57 IST

